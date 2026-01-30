Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Musician and social media personality Showboy has reportedly escaped police custody after his arrest for alleged blackmail

Showboy was captured on TikTok live in a tense confrontation with CID officers during his arrest on Friday morning

Hours later, reports emerged online that Showboy fled police custody before reaching the station

Ghanaian musician Showboy, known in private life as Sam Kwabena Safo, has reportedly escaped from police custody following his earlier arrest.

Showboy was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Showboy is reported to have escaped from police custody following his arrest on January 30, 2026.

Reports indicated that his arrest was related to a complaint of blackmail filed by music promoter David Mensah, a.k.a. Davido GH.

The arrest, captured on video, had a visibly upset Showboy confronting the officers at his residence.

He was heard questioning their presence and refusing to go with them, insisting they did not show any proper arrest documents.

Speaking directly to the officers and his online audience, the musician argued that he could not be taken away without seeing official papers authorising the arrest.

Showboy confronts CID officers in a tense TikTok live before arrest. 2hype_showboy

Despite his resistance, the officers eventually took him away from his house with some force.

The arrest marked the end of a chaotic scene that left many online users dumbfounded, especially because it happened in real time on a popular social media platform.

Watch the video on X below:

Showboy reported escapes after arrest

Moments after the arrest, blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips24 fame reported that Showboy had managed to escape from the police.

According to him, Showboy did not arrive at the police station as expected and had fled.

"Our sources can confirm that Showboy did not arrive with the team at the Police Headquarters today, he fled! As to how that happened we don’t know," he posted on Facebook.

See Clement Nana Asamoah's Facebook post below:

A later video by another blogger, 1957 News, suggested that Showboy's Range Rover had been impounded, while two associates, including his manager, had been detained.

Watch the Instagram video below:

