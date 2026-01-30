Ghanaian entertainer Showboy broke his silence after reports claimed he escaped police custody following his alleged arrest by CID officers on January 30

Officers stormed the Accra home of the social media personality, with videos showing a tense confrontation as he argued with them over their jurisdiction

Showboy, who was previously incarcerated in the United States, faces accusations of blackmail, harassment, and cyberbullying involving businessman Davido GH

Controversial Ghanaian entertainer, Showboy, has broken his silence after allegedly escaping from police custody.

Showboy breaks his silence after he allegedly escaped arrest by the Ghana Police CID on January 30, 2026. Image credit: @2hypeshowboy/Instagram, @cdrafrica

On January 30, 2026, the social media star, born Kwabena Safo Junior, was reportedly arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

His arrest was reportedly on alleged charges of blackmail, harassment, cyberbullying and extortion involving popular businessman and music executive, David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH.

Showboy arrested on livestream

In videos that surfaced on social media after Showboy’s alleged arrest, the controversial entertainer was spotted at his home with agents of the police CID attempting to arrest him.

Showboy was in a belligerent mood and argued extensively with the officers, accusing them of invading his privacy and repeatedly demanding a warrant.

He also accused them of destroying property at his home and vowed that they would pay for the damage.

The tense exchanges between Showboy and the police officers went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians bewildered by his behaviour towards law enforcement.

The Twitter video of Showboy’s arrest is below.

Showboy speaks after alleged arrest

Shortly after Showboy’s alleged arrest, reports emerged that he had escaped from custody.

According to reports, despite the tense scenes at his home, Showboy was not in the custody of the police officers upon their return to the CID headquarters.

Shortly after that, a video surfaced online purporting to show Showboy addressing the attempted arrest.

In the video, Showboy reiterated his stance that he was not going to allow himself to be arrested unless he is presented with a warrant.

The Twitter video of Showboy speaking after his alleged arrest is below.

Showboy's speech after alleged arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Showboy speaking for the first time after allegedly escaping arrest.

Andrew692633 said:

"CID is supposed to invite him to the office then if he refuses to show up, track him on the street and arrest him or get a warrant and go to his house."

Sarfo Crack wrote:

"Good the police left without forcing an arrest on Showboy. The police know what to do. They better go again prepared next time."

My Humble Opinion commented:

"Be there running your mouth. Don't go and get some lawyers to stand in for you. If you are a target of an investigation, they will get you one way or the other."

Showboy argues with police CID officers at his residence in Accra on January 30. Image credit: @2hype_showboy

Showboy speaks about life abroad

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy opened up about his life in the United States of America.

Showboy candidly described the conditions that ended up with him becoming a convicted felon.

