Ghanaian musician, Showboy, as he was being arrested, refused to go with CID officers, insisting they did not present proper arrest documents

The heated confrontation happened while he was live on TikTok, drawing immediate public attention

Despite his resistance, the officers eventually overpowered him and took him into custody in a viral video circulating online

A tense and dramatic moment reportedly unfolded at the home of Ghanaian musician Showboy after officers from the Criminal Investigation Department arrived to arrest him while he was live on TikTok.

The incident, which was captured on video, has since spread rapidly across social media, drawing heavy public attention.

In the viral footage, Showboy appears visibly upset as he confronts the officers at his residence.

He is heard questioning their presence and refusing to go with them, insisting they did not show any proper arrest documents.

Speaking directly to the officers and his online audience, the musician argued that he could not be taken away without seeing official papers authorising the arrest.

As the exchange continued, tensions rose quickly.

People around the scene tried to intervene, while the officers maintained their position.

At one point during the standoff, the officers reportedly seized a mobile phone belonging to someone close to Showboy, a move that further escalated the situation.

The musician resisted strongly, repeatedly protesting and demanding explanations as the confrontation played out live before thousands of viewers.

Showboy was forcefully arrested by the CID

Despite his resistance, the officers eventually and forcefully took him away from his house.

The arrest marked the end of a chaotic scene that left many online users dumbfounded, especially because it happened in real time on a popular social media platform.

The incident has since sparked widespread debate, with opinions sharply divided.

Some social media users questioned the conduct of the officers, while others criticised Showboy’s refusal to comply.

Many have called for calm and urged the public to wait for official information before concluding.

As of now, the Ghana Police Service has not released a formal statement on the arrest, and Showboy has also not spoken publicly about the incident.

Investigations are said to be ongoing, and until the matter is addressed legally, all allegations remain unproven.

Why was Showboy arrested?

Showboy was reportedly arrested in connection with an alleged blackmail case involving entrepreneur and music executive David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH.

According to reports, the musician is accused of allegedly threatening to release damaging or sensitive information unless certain demands were met.

This complaint is said to have triggered the CID investigation that led to his arrest.

