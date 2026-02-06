Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has once again captured the spotlight, igniting buzz online with her latest luxury accessory.

The beloved style influencer was recently photographed in a breathtaking ensemble that perfectly complemented her new Hermès Mini Medor bag, valued at an impressive $10,000.

Jackie Appiah Breaks the Internet with her $10,000 Hermès Mini Medor Bag

In her latest photo shoot, Jackie dazzled fans with a striking all-white outfit that epitomised elegance and sophistication. She sported a sleeveless pleated jumpsuit crafted from lightweight fabric, allowing for graceful movement.

Over this, she wore a flowing ruffled white kimono that added drama and depth to her look, making her stand out even more. The stunning actress drew considerable attention as she intentionally showcased her Hermès Mini Medor bag, an object of envy among fashion aficionados.

The bag, known for its intricate craftsmanship and timeless design, perfectly accentuated her outfit and highlighted her status as a fashion icon.

Jackie's radiant beauty was further enhanced by her long, straight hair styled in a centre part, which cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face beautifully.

Her flawless makeup featured subtle yet striking elements that accentuated her features, making her an embodiment of glamour and poise as she celebrated the arrival of a new month.

