Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage recently opened up about her complex feelings toward her former partner and musical collaborator, Wizkid, in a candid video interview that has since gone viral.

Despite Wizkid's current relationship with his manager, Tiwa's heartfelt confession has sparked widespread interest and discussion among fans and the media alike.

In the video, the award-winning singer stated that performing alongside Wizkid continues to be an emotionally charged experience for her due to their shared history.

This came after their emotional reunion during their performance at the Great Lagos Countdown 2025, an event that serves as a significant annual celebration in the city.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid were spotted together during a music video shoot. Photo credit: @tiwasavage.

Tiwa expressed the struggle she faces when on stage with Wizkid when they perform at an event together.

“It’s uncomfortable performing with Wizkid on stage. I admit I’m still in love with him,” she said.

“When we reunited at Great Lagos Countdown 2025, my heart beat just as it did six years ago. Every time Wizkid gets close, I can’t control my smile."

“He gave me so many beautiful memories that I almost forgot how bad our relationship once was. If I could choose one man in this lifetime, it would only be Wizkid." she added.

Tiwa Savage suffers dress fails at an event

Tiwa Savage's choice of attire at the Taste The Culture concert has garnered attention on prominent Ghanaian websites and blogs.

The singer wore a black leather corset-style bustier that displayed her curves and a long-sleeved, high-necked blouse that completely covered her neck and arms.

She finished the ensemble with a short, flowing skirt that, according to many internet users, left very little room for creativity.

Tiwa is seen bouncing and dancing enthusiastically on stage in concert videos that are currently making the rounds online, causing her to flash off her bust.

