Ghanaian media personality and television presenter, MC Yaa Yeboah, has come forward to lend her support to women featured in the recent viral videos involving the Russian man known as Yaytseslav.

The UTV host shared her perspective during a lively discussion on the popular Saturday night entertainment program, United Showbiz, which aired on February 14, 2026.

Yaa Yeboah says one-night stand is nothing

MC Yaa Yeboah addressed the controversial issue of casual sexual encounters, commonly referred to as one-night stands.

She urged the public to reconsider their judgments of the women involved in Yaytseslav’s alleged secret recordings, which surfaced after accusations that he had filmed private encounters without their consent.

She emphasised that engaging in a one-night stand is not a taboo subject nor an indicator of a woman’s worth. Highlighting the prevalence of casual relationships in modern society.

She described the women depicted in the footage as victims of an invasion of privacy rather than promiscuous individuals.

“One-night stands are part of human interactions; they occur all the time. Just because someone has a brief encounter does not make them 'cheap' or diminish their dignity."

“I know people who had a one-night stand and are still together today. Some even transitioned from a simple interaction to a lasting relationship, with some eventually marrying. Let’s not sensationalize one-night stands; they are simply a part of life,” she asserted.

Government moves for extradition of Yaytseslav

Ghanaian authorities are taking steps to secure the extradition of Yaytseslav, who is accused of surreptitiously recording his sexual encounters with numerous women and subsequently sharing the footage online without their explicit consent.

The 2026 scandal has raised significant concerns regarding privacy violations and the ethical implications of sharing private content without permission.

Reports suggested that Yaytseslav used advanced technology, including sunglasses fitted with hidden cameras, known as Meta glasses, to film some of these encounters.

This has sparked outrage and calls for justice among the affected individuals and the broader community.

In an official statement delivered to journalists on February 14, 2026, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George, confirmed that he has initiated discussions with the Russian ambassador regarding the gravity of these allegations.

He expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served for the impacted Ghanaian women and has formally requested the cooperation of Russian authorities to facilitate the extradition process.

Shatta Wale defends women in Yaytseslav’s videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dancehall musician Shatta Wale who defended the Ghanaian women who were featured in Yaytseslav's videos.

He explained that Ghanaian women are cheap as spectaculated by some people on Facebook after they videos went viral.

