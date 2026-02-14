The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection condemned a Russian man for exploiting Ghanaian women and violating their privacy

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned a foreign national, said to be a Russian, who allegedly exploited some Ghanaian women during a visit to Ghana, video recorded and circulated the acts without their consent on social media.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who claims to be a Russian, has gone viral online after clips of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Gender Ministry condemns Russian man, Vyacheslav Trahov, exploitation of Ghanaian women and vows to take action.

Many of the controversial videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

The Russian man would strike up conversations before inviting the ladies to his apartment and reportedly recording without consent, using his Meta glasses.

He would then share the private videos online, reportedly without permission from the ladies he filmed.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, and the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a reported subscription fee charged in dollars.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

Gender Ministry condemns Russian man's action

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 14, 2026, the Gender Ministry indicated that Vyacheslav Trahov had left Ghana. However, the statement added that this does not diminish the gravity of the alleged conduct or the State’s obligation to pursue accountability.

“The non-consensual recording and distribution of images is a criminal offence and a clear violation of dignity and privacy,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, it was already collaborating with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Innovations and its relevant agencies to put measures in place to prevent and respond to image-based sexual abuse.

According to the statement, the ongoing interventions includes digital safety initiatives, engagement with online platforms, and mechanisms for reporting and taking down abusive content.

The statement added that these measures are being implemented in Vyacheslav Trahov's case by the right authorities.

The Ministry stated that it is working with the Ghana Police Service, other security institutions and international partners to explore all lawful options, including cross-border cooperation and mutual legal assistance.

It added that there are services available to help the victims feel recover.

“Support services, including psychosocial care and legal assistance, are being coordinated through confidential channels to ensure privacy and well-being.”

The Ministry further urged the public to exercise caution in their interactions both online and offline.

