The government is seeking the extradition of Russian national Yaytseslav for allegedly filming women without consent

Communications Minister Sam George shared plans to bring Yaytseslav to book for his actions, which he described as serious crimes

In an interview, he assured that the government would protect citizens' rights and pursue legal action against Trahov

The Government of Ghana is seeking the extradition of Russian national Vyacheslav Trahov for allegedly filming his escapades with Ghanaian women and publishing the clips online.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Minister Samuel Nartey George, who described Trahov's acts as serious criminal offences under the country's laws, indicated that the Russian would be brought to book.

Communications Minister Sam George shares the government's efforts to bring Russian man Yaytseslav to book over viral videos with Ghanaian women. Photo source: Sam George, Gossips 24 Avenue

Source: Facebook

Trahov, also known online as Yaytseslav, went viral on social media after videos of his encounters with some Ghanaian women on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around Accra Mall, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he met on the streets.

He would later invite them to his apartment, record their conversations and escapades, and share them online without their permission. He is suspected of having used Meta glasses for the filming.

His behaviour violates multiple Ghanaian laws, including section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which states:

"A person shall not, with intent to cause serious emotional distress, intentionally distribute or intentionally cause another person to distribute the [private] image or prohibited visual recording of another identifiable person without the consent of the person depicted."

Watch a Facebook video of Yaytseslav in his glasses below:

Government seeks Russian man Yaytseslav's extradition

Reacting to the trending saga on Saturday, February 14, 2026, Sam Georgeemphasised that recording individuals without consent and publishing such content online is a punishable crime in Ghana.

"It is a crime to record a person without their consent and upload it on the internet. Even if you record and keep it on your phone and the person finds it and reports, we will arrest you to face the law," the Minister told journalists.

He disclosed that the government will activate all available legal and diplomatic channels to secure the suspect's return to Ghana, including collaboration with INTERPOL and direct engagement with Russian authorities.

"That gentleman will be looked for. We will activate every resource at our disposal, working with INTERPOL… we will request the Russian authority. That is why I have invited the Russian Ambassador to work with our law enforcement. We want the gentleman to be brought back to Ghana, extradited to Ghana for him to face the rigours of our law," he said.

A supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, shares videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online, sparking outrage over consent and ethics. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

Sam George further disclosed that the Cyber Security team at his office is already compiling evidence to build a comprehensive case file against the Yaytseslav, adding that he would be tried in absentia if the extradition attempts fail.

"We are working on it. My little team at Cyber Security is building a full docket. Whether we have the gentleman or not, I intend for us to file a full prosecution. We will make representation before the court, try him in absentia and get judgment if he fails to show up," he stated.

He assured Ghanaians that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens, regardless of the circumstances surrounding individual cases.

"Ghanaian citizens, irrespective of their decision-making, will be protected by the government. The Government of John Dramani Mahama will ensure that every citizen's right is protected," he emphasised.

He stressed that the government will pursue the case to its legal conclusion to serve as a deterrent and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We will not let this go… We will pursue this to its legal conclusion and ensure that this never happens again," he said.

Watch the YouTube video of Sam George's interview below:

Charles Owiredu comments on Yaytseslav's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP MP Charles Owiredu commented on Yaytseslav's trending videos with several Ghanaian women.

The former Ghanaian diplomat raised questions over the infamous Russian man's travel to the country.

Charles Owiredu also called out two cabinet ministers to publicly address the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh