Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, said Ghana will extradite Russian Vyacheslav Trahov for non-consensual recording crimes

Samuel Nartey George emphasised that the issue is not about morailty but rather legal accountability under Cybersecurity laws

The Minister on behalf of the government assured protection for all citizens amidst digital privacy violations

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, has disclosed that the government has initiated the process to extradite Russian Vyacheslav Trahov and prosecute him in Ghana.

Vyacheslav Trahov secretly recorded his encounter with some Ghanaian women and shared it online without the consent of the victims.

Sam George says Ghana will extradite Vyacheslav Trahov to face prosecution. Photo credit: Sam George/Facebook & @gossips24tv/TikTok

According to Samuel Nartey George, authorities will pursue the suspect through diplomatic and legal channels, so he faces prosecution in Ghana under the Cybersecurity laws.

“We want the gentleman to come to Ghana, to be brought back to Ghana, extradited to Ghana, for him to face the rigours of our law,” he stated.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, the minister said they have invited the Russian Ambassador for a meeting.

“Yesterday, I caused the ministry to send an invitation to the Russian Ambassador. I intend to see him this week and have a conversation with him.”

The Minister indicated that the issue is not about morals or choices of individuals, but criminal conduct.

“What the cyber security authority is interested in, and my ministry is interested in, is in the non-consensual sharing of the videos that were posted online. That is a crime.”

“It is a crime to record a person without their consent… and you go and post it on a website for financial gain. My team at cybersecurity is building a full docket...we will make a representation before the courts, try him in absentia and get a judgment if he fails to show up. But we will not let this go,” he added.

Sam George assured Ghanaians that all citizens will be protected irrespective of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Ghanaian citizens, irrespective of their decision-making, will be protected by their government,” he said.

Netizens comment on Yetseslav's extradition

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the government's postion on Yetseslav's video. Read them below:

@TheCivicTable said:

"Minister: 'We go extradite am!' Article 61 of Russian Constitution: 'Citizen no dey travel for trial abroad. Full stop. do your research before spewing such claims."

@Enoch07570770 wrote:

"All what the minister said is true but lets face facts here.Ghana is a very very small country to tell Russian government to help extradite the guy. It wont happen.Russia is one of the biggest countries in the world and would not do it.The best thing Ghana will get is an apology."

@Eyesonghana said:

"Russia may cooperate with extradition requests in specific, high-profile circumstances or via specific treaties! To those quoting article 61, such individuals may be arrested and extradited from another country!!"

@meshackameku1 wrote:

"Okay, you’re good to go for him! But remember to bring Ken Ofori Atta the former finance minister to face his questions too."

@Frank4391044882 said:

"Russia doesn’t even have an extradition treaty with US and Europe How much more Ghana in Africa Instead of you letting This serve this as a lesson for all women who are moving so cheap and caution the rest You rather want to bring someone to justice. Punish the girls first."

@nkatekwan wrote:

"Russia did not even give up Edward Snowden back to the US. I'm sure the AG and the minister of foreign affairs will have to do damage control on what Sam George just said. Just bold baseless statements."

YEN.com.gh