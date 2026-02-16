Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has caused a stir after she rejected a flower from a loyal fan.

The incident, which many social media users have discussed, reportedly happened at Kwabena Kwabena’s Valentine’s Day concert on February 14, 2026.

"Very Embarrassing": Nana Ama McBrown Faces Backlash After Beating a Man with a Flower at an Event

McBrown hits man with flower in public

A trending video of Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown reacting to a fan in public has sparked conversation online.

In the clip, a fan presented her with fresh flowers while she was dancing at Kwabena Kwabena’s concert.

McBrown briefly took the flower, tapped the man on the forehead with it, and appeared to exchange a few words with him in the video.

She was also seen at the event with Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South.

at Kwabena Kwabena's concert

Reactions as McBrown rejects from fan

Some social media users have blasted Nana Ama McBrown for disrespecting the man who gifted her a flower at Kwabena Kwabena's Valentine's Day concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

enochmaccauley stated:

"Ooh she didn’t try at all 😂."

toothpeak stated:

"That was very bad of her… the fact that he gave you flowers does not mean he has any personal feelings."

maa_papabi stated:

"Enoaa no no, she won't collect n be in the news tomorrow morning."

high_geo.eshun stated:

"So can't you see from their vibe, they know each other already??? Do you think she would do that to any random person???. Mo p3 kasa dodo."

agyeiwaa_kordi3 stated:

"She no force kraaa."

she_sells_delbruchies_perfumes stated:

"One thing we didn't learn from the white is how they appreciate little things from their fellow.... The white would have taken it happily and reacted as if it were something he or she hadn't seen before. Meanwhile, the person might have more expensive ones than that... What she did is normal when it comes to we Africans, but it will be nice if we learn to appreciate little things from the least people. Who saw how Ishowspeed got out of his car to hug his fan? The guy looked excuse my word poor, but the guy hugged him without considering body odour."

_yaw_sey stated:

"Very embarrassing.. unacceptable behavior.. flowers is a symbol of love.. not necessarily romantic love .. she is even lucky to be getting a flower from a man… bad reaction."

ahmvybz stated:

"She no try at all, flowers not always means relationship."

zeforzer stated:

"You see how everyone dey laugh, now reverse the role, if a well-known man did this to an ordinary woman😢."

Benedicta Gafah attends Kwabena Kwabena’s concert

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah also courted attention at the 2026 “Aso at 20” celebration concert.

She wore a one-shoulder red bodycon dress that flaunted her curves as she showed off her dance moves in a viral video.

The boutique owner rocked a side-parted long grey hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her glamorous look.



Cina Soul performs at Kwabena Kwabena’s concert

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Cina Soul looked spectacular in a sleeveless red short dress for her performance.

She inspired female fans with her signature short hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The style influencer completed her ensemble with silver strappy high heels that perfectly matched her outfit.



