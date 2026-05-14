The Accra High Court granted a motion by Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo, the disputed new Ekuona family head, to join Daddy Lumba's celebration of life case

Brefo was installed as Ekuona family head after members removed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu 'Tupac', arguing that Tupac no longer had standing to block the second funeral

The case has been adjourned to June 29, with Team Legal Wives celebrating the ruling as a significant victory in their ongoing legal battle over Daddy Lumba's legacy

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Team Legal Wives, headed by Papa Shee, Akosua Serwaa and Akosua Brepomaa, have chalked a rare victory at the Accra High Court, sparking jubilation among their fans.

Accra High Court Grants Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo Motion to Join Celebration of Life Case

Source: TikTok

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, the Accra High Court granted a motion filed by lawyers of Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo, the newly installed but disputed head of the late Daddy Lumba’s family, to join a case filed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu ‘Tupac’ to halt plans to hold a celebration of life for the late musician.

The case was centred on halting a planned second funeral for Daddy Lumba in Accra by Akosua Serwaa, Papa Shee, and the late legend’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh.

Amid proceedings, members of the Ekuona family removed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position as family head and appointed Abusuapnin Kwabena Brefo.

Abusuapanin Brefo filed a motion to be joined to the suit, arguing that he was the new family head and that Abusuapnin Tupac had no standing to halt the planned celebration.

Below is a Twitter post regarding Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's alleged removal.

Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo’s lawyer speaks after ruling

After the motion was granted, Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo’s lawyer addressed the media to explain the reason for filing their motion and why it was granted.

He said the court knew they had to be joined because the verdict would affect his client, and it was in the interest of justice that anyone potentially affected by a case be allowed to take part.

“Whenever a court is adjudicating a case, it must operate in a manner to ensure that anyone who could be affected by a case has a chance to be heard. Because if the court had not accepted our motion, we could easily file another suit challenging that.

"The court has ruled that, based on the case before me, it would be beneficial to add Abusuapanin to it so it can get all facts and reach the best verdict,” the lawyer said.

In another interview, he explained that the ruling did not mean the court had accepted Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo as the new Ekuona family head, but simply that he had been given the opportunity to prove that to the court and show that Abusuapanin Tupac no longer had the mandate to be involved in the case.

“A family head is selected at home. Our contention is that Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo is now the head of the Ekuona Royal Family at Parkoso, and we are saying that Abusuapanin Tupac has no standing in the Celebration of Life case, so we are now going to make our case to the court as to why he does not have that power to be in that position,” the lawyer said.

After his comments, Papa Shee, who was around excitedly, jabbed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, tagging him as Abusuapanin Tusack, indicating he had been removed from his role.

The case involving the celebration of life has been adjourned to June 29.

The Instagram video of Abusuapanin Kwabena Brefo’s lawyer speaking is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh