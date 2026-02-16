Ghanaian prophet Prophet Kumchacha has openly criticised the ladies seen in Russian visitor Yaytseslav’s viral videos.

The man of God made a bold statement about the women who were publicly humiliated after the videos emerged online.

Prophet Kumchacha blasts girls in Yaytseslav's video

Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, shared his candid opinion about the Ghanaian ladies involved in the escapade videos.

He stated that the ladies had no reason to engage in such encounters with the Russian visitor.

He further advised that the women should focus on finding honest work, such as selling fruits, eggs, and other goods that do not require much capital.

Reactions as Kumchacha comments on Yaytseslav's video

Some social media users have commented on Prophet Kumchacha's video, which UTV shared online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

MC Yaa Yeboah defends women in the video

Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah also weighed in on the issue, saying that women having one-night encounters is not necessarily wrong.

She noted that some relationships begin as chance meetings and later grow into long-term committed partnerships, including marriage. She argued that it is unfair to label women as “cheap” based on how a relationship started.

“I know people who had a one-night stand and are still together today. Some even got married after meeting through casual conversations and having encounter that same day. A one-night stand is not news at all. Men need to realise that attraction is a two-way street. Women are attracted to men just as men are attracted to women,” Yaa Yeboah said.

