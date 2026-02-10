Nana Ama McBrown has responded to online rumours of her taking subtle jabs at Empress Gifty over her latest RTP award

In a TikTok post, the actress and Onua Showtime host shared more information about the recent episode of her show

Nana Ama McBrown's response to the online claims from netizens has triggered reactions from many social media users

Veteran Ghanaian actress and TV personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has reacted to claims of throwing shade at gospel musician Empress Gifty over her victory at the 2025 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, the 15th edition of the annual RTP awards event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), with many high-profile personalities in attendance.

On the night, business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's media conglomerate, Despite Media Group, was the biggest winner, sweeping 12 awards.

Empress Gifty, the host of the Saturday-night entertainment show, United Showbiz, won the 15th GoldBond RTP Awards 2025 in the Female Entertainment Show Host category.

McBrown accused of shading Empress Gifty

A day after the gospel musician's award, McBrown, the former host of United Showbiz, appeared on Onua Showtime on Onua TV on Sunday, February 8, 2026, where she praised her TV show.

The veteran Kumawood actress acclaimed her show as the best in both the television and entertainment scenes in Ghana.

McBrown noted that her show attracted audiences who were interested in actually watching and having a good time, unlike some other shows that were being aired on other platforms, remarking:

"I have already told you that there is no show like mine in Ghana, not even in this Media General house, and not to talk of those far away. You are not part of the conversation. This is the show for Ghanaians. This is the show watched by the old and the young."

"This is the show that makes people realise that they need to tune in to Onua TV at six o'clock. As for the other shows, people just chanced upon them and watched them like that."

The Onua Showtime host's comments ignited mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with many accusing her of being bitter and throwing shots at Empress Gifty over her award win.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking on Onua Showtime is below:

McBrown responds to Empress Gifty shading claims

In a TikTok post on Monday, February 9, 2026, McBrown shared a backstage video from the recent episode of Onua Showtime.

In a message accompanying the video, the veteran Kumawood actress appeared to dismiss the accusations of throwing shade at Empress Gifty on her show.

According to McBrown, the recent episode of her show was recorded almost a week before it aired on TV due to an emergency funeral she needed to attend during the weekend.

She also called on fans to stop propagating hate on social media and learn to love instead.

McBrown added that she was always dedicated to publicly speaking about the impact of her show on the lives of Ghanaians.

"My people, for the sake of love of Onua Showtime, I want to let you all know that this Sunday's Onua Showtime was recorded last week since I had an emergency funeral to attend. So please, let love lead. I always and always will talk about how Onua Showtime is impacting lives."

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown responding to the claims of her throwing shots at Empress Gifty is below:

Reactions to McBrown downplaying Empress Gifty claims

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kofi commented:

"First time her excellency has responded to current issue."

Official Royal wrote:

"People don't know you recorded the show last week and they are saying you're throwing shade at somebody. 😳🥰🥰 Hmm, these Internet people 😏."

Ella_ Sika said:

"Mommy, I pray for good health and long life for you. May you always be happy 🙏."

McBrown comforts Aba Dope after food review

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had comforted Aba Dope after she received a negative review about her food from a customer on social media.

During a TikTok live session, the actress advised the social media personality to stop shedding tears and go offline, urging her to reach out privately over the matter.

