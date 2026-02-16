Ghanaian TikToker Santo-ba has captured online attention following a trending video of an emotional moment at Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) Food Bank in Kumasi.

TikToker Santo-Ba Breaks Down After Receiving Surprise Cash Gift From Richard Nii Armah, Video Trend

Known for his consistent visits to the food bank, Santo-ba’s dedication to regular meals had already endeared him to many.

On February 14, 2026, however, an ordinary day transformed into an unforgettable experience.

Santo-ba receives a vals cash gift

As he arrived for his usual meal, Santo-ba was handed a striking red designer bag. Told it was from the food bank owner, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, he hesitated before opening it, only to find bundles of cash inside.

The sight left him momentarily speechless. Overwhelmed by the gesture, he broke into tears, holding the money tightly in his hands before shouting, “RNQ!”

The total amount he received is alleged to be GHC50,000.

The scene was amplified by the presence of loved ones surrounding him, sharing in the joy of the moment. Though Richard Nii Armah was not physically present, he joined the interaction via video call, witnessing Santo-ba’s emotional reaction firsthand.

“Your words are my command, and I won’t let you down,” Santo-ba responded, moved by the advice and encouragement from the food bank owner.

The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising both Santo-ba’s humility and Richard Nii Armah’s generosity.

Social media users commented on the genuine connection and the emotional impact of small but meaningful gestures, highlighting the ripple effect of kindness in everyday interactions.

