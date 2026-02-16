Excitement is mounting around Ghanaian youngster Clifford Gyamfuaa after a rare video of the teenage sensation surfaced online

The footage, which captures the forward in action, offers insight into why Real Madrid is reportedly keen on securing his signature

Fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions as he edges closer to a potential dream move

A rare video of Ghanaian teenager Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa has set social media abuzz, offering a glimpse of the prodigious talent poised to make waves in European football.

The 16-year-old, who developed his craft at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, is reportedly on the brink of joining Real Madrid.

Clifford Nana's video excites fans

The footage, which has gone viral on X, showcases Nana Kusi’s explosive pace, close control, and fearless dribbling in one-on-one situations.

Every touch underlined his confidence and composure, while his ability to link up with teammates and surge forward makes him a constant threat to defenders.

For someone of his age, the technical skill on display is particularly impressive.

Watch Clifford Nana's highlight reel:

Fans quickly reacted online, sharing excitement and encouragement.

@Tactico_24 advised:

“Bro has to work on his finishing at this early age. Time is still on his side.”

@SusianiDes46013 added:

“Alhamdulillah. Go Ghana,”

@MyersAek62xo4 prayed for his growth

@AriahFootball simply cheered:

“Vamossss!!!!”

@Christ_Gh8 summed up:

"Congratulations, Clifford Nana. Of late, Ghana guys are making way into the big clubs. That's good."

Clifford Nana set to join Real Madrid

According to football journalist Matteo Moretto, the deal is now finalised, with Nana Kusi expected to sign at Valdebebas in the coming days.

While he is not anticipated to join the senior team immediately, his technical quality could earn him minutes with Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve side.

Nana Kusi’s journey has been swift. After leaving La Masia in 2023, he joined CF Damm in Catalonia, where his rapid development caught the eye of Madrid scouts.

Known for his dribbling and scoring instinct, he has netted seven times in 11 matches this season and 17 goals last season, according to The Stat Guy on X.

Observers note that a move to Santiago Bernabéu could become a defining chapter for the youngster, placing him on a trajectory toward Europe’s top level.

Watch another highlight of Clifford Nana:

Yet, experts caution patience, emphasising that steady development and careful management are critical at this stage of his career.

Nana Kusi’s journey from La Masia to Real Madrid promises to be one to watch, and supporters across the country are eager to see him continue his rise and potentially become the first Ghanaian footballer to play for Los Blancos since Michael Essien.

Ghanaian winger courts Juventus' attention

In a related report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Juventus is nearing a deal to sign 18-year-old Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Jr from FC Nordsjaelland.

Like Kudus, he combines blistering speed with exceptional technical skill and sharp attacking instincts, establishing himself as one of Ghana’s most promising young stars.

