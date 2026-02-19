Legendary American songwriter, Billy Steinberg, has reportedly died at the age of 75, bringing sadness to fans across the world

He passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026, with his lawyer, Laurie Soriano, confirming this and detailing his cause of death

Billy Steinberg was a Grammy-winner and a popular name in the music industry, well known for co-writing a global Madonna hit

The Grammy-winning personality, who co-wrote Madonna's hit song Like a V!rgin, was reported dead on Monday, February 16, 2026, in his home at Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed through the songwriter's lawyer, Laurie Sorano, that he had died after a battle with cancer.

“Billy was an American treasure, such a lovely, pure soul who was able to give us the most poetic lyrics that moved millions of people all over the world.”

A report by Voice of Indonesia stated that Steinberg’s close family also released a statement about his life and legacy:

“Billy Steinberg’s life was a testament to the enduring power of a well-written song and to the idea that honesty, when set to music, can outlive us all. Yet those closest to him knew that what mattered most was not recognition, but connection to the magic of hearing a crowd sing back something that once lived only in his notebook.”

He left behind his surviving spouse, Trina McKillen, his sons Ezra and Max, as well as his stepchildren, Raul and Carolina.

Who was Billy Steinberg?

William Endfield Steinberg, best known as Billy Steinberg, was born on February 26, 1950, to Lionel Steinberg, as reported by Wikipedia.

According to a report by Wikipedia, the songwriting legend grew up in Fresno, California, and at the age of 12, he moved to Palm Springs.

He was well known for his contribution to Madonna's hit song in 1984, and also wrote and co-wrote other songs, including True Colours by Cyndi Lauper, So Emotional by Whitney Houston, and I Drove All Night.

Steinberg began his music career in his 20s, forming the group Billy Thermal.

He rose to fame in the 1980s when Linda Ronstadt decided to record his song How Do I Make You? for her 1980 Mad Love album.

Speaking about his educational background, he attended Cate School in Carpinteria, California, and later went to Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

