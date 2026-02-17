US civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson has reportedly died at the age of 84, his son confirmed to CNN on Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Jesse's civil rights organisation, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, confirmed the news in a statement that celebrated the late icon's impact

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, the USA, Jackson worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. and even ran for president in 1984 and 1988

Prominent US civil rights icon, politician, and preacher, Reverend Jesse Jackson, has reportedly died at the age of 84.

The celebrated political figure died on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

CNN reported the news, citing the late civil rights leader's son.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organisation Jackson founded, confirmed the news of his death in a statement shared on Instagram.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family," the statement said.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless, from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote, leaving an indelible mark on history."

According to CNN, Reverend Jackson was hospitalised in November due to his battle with PSP and was under observation for the condition.

Who was Reverend Jesse Jackson?

Jesse Jackson was born Jesse Louis Burns on Oct. 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, to an 'unwed teenage mom', as reported by CNN. His mother, Helen Burns, raised him with his stepfather, Noah Louis Jackson.

The young Jesse Jackson reportedly excelled both in and out of the classroom, topping his classes while performing on the field as an American football player. He attended the University of Illinois on a scholarship.

Known as a right-hand man of Dr Martin Luther King Jnr, Jackson joined the civil rights struggle in 1965, marching in Selma, Alabama, and other locations alongside the legendary civil rights leader. He led a charge to pressure businesses in Chicago to hire African Americans at the height of segregation in the United States.

Reverend Jackson ran for president twice, in 1984 and 1988, and managed to secure some primary wins by mobilising a working-class coalition.

He founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), and the National Rainbow Coalition to advocate for racial, economic and social justice. The organisations were later merged into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton presented Jesse Jackson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his tireless work representing marginalised communities throughout his life and career.

