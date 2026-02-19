Prominent American hip-hop artist Lil Poppa has passed away, with the cause of his death yet to be released publicly

Several international media outlets announced the death of the young rapper on Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Many of the late Lil Poppa's fans and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his death with emotional tributes

Popular American rapper Janarious Mykel Wheeler, known by his stage name Lil Poppa, has passed away at the age of 25.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia confirmed the news of the Jacksonville rapper's death to several renowned American entertainment news outlets, including TMZ and Billboard, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

What happened to American rapper Lil Poppa?

The exact circumstances leading to Lil Poppa's death have not yet been established, and authorities have not released an official public statement.

However, the cause of the American rapper's death remains under investigation.

His demise came a few days after he released his latest single, Out of Town Bae, on Friday, February 13, 2026 and shared the video on his official Instagram page.

Lil Poppa's death also came exactly a month before his 26th birthday on March 18, 2026.

Reports also indicated that he was also scheduled to perform at a Birthday Bash show in New Orleans, Louisiana, in March 2026 before he met his untimely demise.

The late Jacksonville, Florida, native had previously been on tour in late 2025.

Lil Poppa's death has evoked sadness among many of his colleagues in the music industry, including Dej Loaf, Nardo Wick, Mozzy and renowned comedian, actor and rapper Lil Duval, who paid emotional tributes on social media.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Day Records, Caroline 'Baroline' Diaz, who previously worked with the late rapper at the early stage of his music career at Interscope, also mourned with a heartfelt tribute.

Who was the late American rapper Lil Poppa?

The late Lil Poppa, real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was a young American rapper from Jacksonville, Florida, who was born on March 18, 2000.

He rose to prominence in 2018 after releasing several hit singles, including Chosen 1, Nightmare on Elm St. and Purple Hearts.

His storytelling ability and melodic, unique rap style earned him praise and massive recognition from music lovers and his colleagues, including veteran Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who signed him to his Collective Music Group (CMG) record label.

Aside from his music, Lil Poppa was also known for his high-profile relationship with the 23-year-old entrepreneur and social media personality Toie Roberts, the eldest daughter of legendary rapper Rick Ross and his former partner, Lastonia Leviston.

The rapper and Toie shared a son, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Lil Poppa's death stirs sad reactions

SubtleSnitch commented:

"Man, this one hurts deep. Lil Poppa was only 25, just dropped new heat days ago, and now he's gone? The pain in his music was real, the come-up from Jacksonville was inspiring, and he was just getting to that next level with CMG. Way too young, way too soon."

Bananamolen wrote:

"A huge loss for the music industry. You will be missed beyond measure."

GrowSoulNow said:

"Jacksonville just lost its last authentic voice, and 25 is way too young for a legend to go out."

