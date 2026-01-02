Ebo Noah’s Arrest: Details of Self-Styled Prophet's Background, Education and Career Emerge
- The Ghana Police CID has confirmed that Ebo Noah was arrested on December 31, 2025, and shared details of the potential charges he faces
- In a video, Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu of the Police CID also shared previously unknown details about the self-styled prophet's education and professional background
- Ebo Noah was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, after his apocalyptic prophecy about a global flood on December 25 failed to materialise
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
New details about the charges faced by self-styled prophet, Ebo Noah, as well as more information about his education and professional background, have emerged after his arrest.
Ebo Noah shot to fame after claiming God showed him a vision of an apocalyptic flood that would destroy the earth.
He shared videos of himself supposedly building an ark and invited people from across the world to join him on December 25, 2025.
After his prophecy was unfulfilled, he claimed that God had given him more time to build new arks to be able to accommodate everyone on earth.
On December 31, 2025, reports emerged that Ebo Noah had been arrested.
According to reports, a team from the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Special Cyber Vetting Team picked him up while he was on TikTok Live interacting with his followers.
Below is a Facebook post confirming Ebo Noah's arrest.
Details of Ebo Noah’s education & career
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit at the CID Headquarters, shared details of the social media personality's background and arrest.
He said that Ebo Noah, whose real name is Evans Eshun, faced charges of false communication meant to deceive the public and of causing fear and panic in connection to his prophecy about the end of the world via a global flood.
The senior police official also shared details of the police's investigation into the self-styled prophet's background, disclosing that Ebo Noah graduated from the Accra Technical University (ATU) with a HND in Purchasing and Supply and worked as a security guard at a private school in Madina, Accra.
Court issues directive to Ebo Noah after his first hearing following his arrest over his failed prophecy
He is a security man at Cecilia school, a private school in Madina. He is not a man of God, he has no church, nothing. He graduated from Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University), with a HND in purchasing and supply.
"He's not mentally unstable as some people say, he's just a fraudster. His excuse was that he is a content creator. If he was just joking, he should have informed the public. Somebody came from Liberia to join the boat. So he's in custody for deceiving the public and causing fear and panic." Seth Sewornu said.
Below is the Instagram video of Supt. Sewornu sharing details about Ebo Noah.
Footage of Ebo Noah’s arrest surfaces
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of Ebo Noah’s arrest surfaced on social media and stirred massive reactions.
Videos showed Ebo Noah enjoying a cup of matcha in a restaurant while engaging in a TikTok live session with his followers while dressed in his trademark jute bag apparel.
Moments later, he was seen being carried out of the restaurant by plain-clothed undercover security operatives and whisked into an awaiting private vehicle.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh