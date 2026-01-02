The Ghana Police CID has confirmed that Ebo Noah was arrested on December 31, 2025, and shared details of the potential charges he faces

In a video, Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu of the Police CID also shared previously unknown details about the self-styled prophet's education and professional background

Ebo Noah was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, after his apocalyptic prophecy about a global flood on December 25 failed to materialise

New details about the charges faced by self-styled prophet, Ebo Noah, as well as more information about his education and professional background, have emerged after his arrest.

Ebo Noah shot to fame after claiming God showed him a vision of an apocalyptic flood that would destroy the earth.

He shared videos of himself supposedly building an ark and invited people from across the world to join him on December 25, 2025.

After his prophecy was unfulfilled, he claimed that God had given him more time to build new arks to be able to accommodate everyone on earth.

On December 31, 2025, reports emerged that Ebo Noah had been arrested.

According to reports, a team from the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Special Cyber Vetting Team picked him up while he was on TikTok Live interacting with his followers.

Below is a Facebook post confirming Ebo Noah's arrest.

Details of Ebo Noah’s education & career

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit at the CID Headquarters, shared details of the social media personality's background and arrest.

He said that Ebo Noah, whose real name is Evans Eshun, faced charges of false communication meant to deceive the public and of causing fear and panic in connection to his prophecy about the end of the world via a global flood.

The senior police official also shared details of the police's investigation into the self-styled prophet's background, disclosing that Ebo Noah graduated from the Accra Technical University (ATU) with a HND in Purchasing and Supply and worked as a security guard at a private school in Madina, Accra.

He is a security man at Cecilia school, a private school in Madina. He is not a man of God, he has no church, nothing. He graduated from Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University), with a HND in purchasing and supply.

"He's not mentally unstable as some people say, he's just a fraudster. His excuse was that he is a content creator. If he was just joking, he should have informed the public. Somebody came from Liberia to join the boat. So he's in custody for deceiving the public and causing fear and panic." Seth Sewornu said.

Below is the Instagram video of Supt. Sewornu sharing details about Ebo Noah.

Footage of Ebo Noah’s arrest surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of Ebo Noah’s arrest surfaced on social media and stirred massive reactions.

Videos showed Ebo Noah enjoying a cup of matcha in a restaurant while engaging in a TikTok live session with his followers while dressed in his trademark jute bag apparel.

Moments later, he was seen being carried out of the restaurant by plain-clothed undercover security operatives and whisked into an awaiting private vehicle.

