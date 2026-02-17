Robert Duvall, the popular American actor from the iconic The Godfather movie, has died at the age of 95

The late actor's wife announced the news in a public statement shared online on Monday, February 16, 2026

The news of Robert Duvall's demise has evoked sadness among many global movie lovers on social media

The Hollywood movie industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of the legendary American actor Robert Duvall at the age of 95.

Legendary American actor from the Godfather movies, Robert Duvall, passes away at 95 on February 16, 2026.

According to The BBC, Duvall's death was announced in an official statement on Facebook by his Public Relations agency on behalf of his wife, Luciana, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

What happened to American actor Robert Duvall?

According to the public statement from his PR agency and wife, the late Duvall passed away peacefully from natural causes at his residence in Middleburg, Virginia, on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The statement read:

"Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

In her statement, the wife of the Oscar-winning American actor from the The Godfather movies shared an emotional message to eulogise her late husband.

She wrote:

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

The Facebook post announcing Robert Duvall's death is below:

Who was the late actor Robert Duvall?

The late Robert Duvall was a prominent American actor and filmmaker born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California.

He gained worldwide recognition in the 1970s for his role as Tom Hagen in the first two The Godfather movies alongside other veteran Hollywood stars, including Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton and many others.

Robert won both a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for his role as Lt. Colonel Kilgore in the 1979 movie, Apocalypse Now.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek reportedly dies at the age of 48 on February 11, 2026.

Robert Duvall's death stirs reactions

Jon Bini commented:

"He won’t be going to a better place because he’ll make it a better place."

Katelin Elizabeth Canter wrote:

"Rest easy Sir! Thank you for the many touching moments and laughs you gave us as a master of your craft! "Plant me in the garden next to the stupid lion!" - Hub (Second Hand Lions)."

Kathryn Freese said:

"Condolences to his family and friends. Duvall was in the rarified air of the GOATs. He brought everything he had to each role. My personal favourite is Open Range, but many others are close seconds."

