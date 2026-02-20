Papa Shee held a three-day intercessory prayer service at Obra Spot in Accra in spiritual support of Akosua Serwaa and her legal team.

Several attendees appeared overwhelmed during the deliverance session as Papa Shee laid hands on them and prayed, with some falling and others weeping.

The emotional service has sparked mixed reactions online, with supporters praising the spiritual encounter while critics questioned the public nature of the gathering

Gospel minister and former highlife and reggae star Papa Shee has stirred conversation online after holding a powerful deliverance hour service during his three-day intercessory prayer gathering at Obra Spot in Accra.

Papa Shee, now known more for his gospel ministry than his music career, dedicated part of the program to praying for Akosua Serwaa, widow of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, and members of her legal team.

Papa Shee held crusade for Akosua Serwaa

According to those present, the prayer session focused on seeking strength, protection, and divine direction amid ongoing public tensions surrounding the musician’s family.

The atmosphere gradually shifted as the prayers intensified.

When Papa Shee began praying individually for attendees, emotions became even more visible.

He placed his hands gently on the foreheads of the attendees as he prayed.

In several moments, individuals appeared overwhelmed.

Watch the X video below:

A few lost their balance and fell backwards, supported by those standing nearby.

Netizens reacted to Papa Shee's deliverance service

Short clips from the service have since circulated online, drawing both admiration and criticism.

Supporters say it was simply a man standing in prayer during a difficult time.

Others question how genuine the deliverance service is and tag it as forced.

Regardless of public opinion, the gathering highlighted Papa Shee’s continued transition from stage performer to spiritual leader, a role he has embraced fully in recent years.

Check out some comments below:

chiefarobat commented:

"Does the problem of those prayed for go away when they fall after praying for them? I attend church elsewhere, but in Ghana, it seems you must fall to the ground by all means! Why that?"

Ewiase y3 someway commented:

"These fake pastors are the reasons I stopped believing in God. Now, everyone wants to be a pastor without going to pastoral school."

Gaby2hot commented:

"So what's the Christian council doing about these things. Christianity is always mocked by these so-called men of god."

Happiest commented:

"May God have mercy on you, for making a mockery of Him, all in the name of being a man of God."

Atongo Frafra commented:

"The second guy doesn’t understand the language even when he’s pushed."

Papa Shee declares three day crusade for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, amid preparations towards his second funeral. @theadwenekyereshow, @thebbcghana

Papa Shee announced a 3-day crusade program

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee has declared a three-day crusade for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, ahead of the highlife musician's second funeral rite.

In a video, the former singer, now pastor, called on all members of Team Legal Wives to grace the occasion to make it a memorable one.

The announcement has triggered massive reactions on social media as both Team Odo Broni and Team Legal Wives break their silence.

Source: YEN.com.gh