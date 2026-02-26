Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Criss Waddle: Veteran Ghanaian Musician's Plush Residence Surfaces, Fans React
Celebrities

by  Kofi Owusu reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Criss Waddle's plush residence surfaced online as the musician celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, February 25, 2026
  • A video showed the veteran musician and his associates on the beautiful compound of the residence in the evening
  • Footage of Criss Waddle's luxurious residence has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Veteran Ghanaian musician, socialite, and entrepreneur Kweku Addai, popularly known as Criss Waddle, has courted attention after footage of his plush residence emerged on social media.

Veteran Ghanaian rapper and business mogul Criss Waddle's plush residence surfaces as he celebrates his birthday on February 25, 2026.
Since emerging on the scene in the 2010s, the Arab Money Gang (AMG) record label founder has been recognised as one of the wealthiest artists in the Ghanaian music industry.

Aside from his music, the Forgetti Obiaa hit-maker has also amassed vast wealth through his real estate venture.

Criss Waddle, who also catapulted rapper Medikal to stardom, has often showcased his wealth with several luxury properties during his public appearances.

Criss Waddle's plush residence surfaces online

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Criss Waddle celebrated his birthday and received heartwarming messages from his colleagues in the music industry and loved ones.

Popular Ghanaian TikTok blogger One Globe Media visited the rapper at his big residence to celebrate his latest milestone.

In a video shared by the blogger, Criss and his three associates were spotted at the premises of one of the numerous plush houses he owned in Ghana.

The entire compound of the residence, which is reportedly situated at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, was tiled with an impressive lighting system, which beautified the house's beauty at night.

A small garden with a tree was also present at Criss Waddle's home to provide shade and improve ventilation.

The musician beamed with excitement as he expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes from blogger One Globe Media.

Criss wished for God to bless him with old age before sharing a joke that got his associates bursting into laughter.

The TikTok video of Criss Waddle at his plush residence is below:

Criss Waddle praises President John Dramani Mahama

Footage of Criss Waddle's plush residence comes weeks after the musician praised President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for what he described as significant economic gains.

In a viral post shared on X on January 29, 2026, the businessman highlighted several developments he believes point to an improving economy.

Broda Sammy, Broda Sammy's mansion, Broda Sammy in Kumasi, Ghanaian gospel musician, Celebrity mansions, Kumasi
New footage of gospel musician Broda Sammy's mega mansion in Kumasi surfaces.
According to Criss Waddle, ongoing road construction projects, the cedi’s appreciation against the US dollar, reduced fuel prices, falling inflation, and the resumption of crude oil processing at the Tema Oil Refinery all signal positive change.

In a humorous tone, the AMG boss even questioned whether the president had performed traditional rites before assuming office to achieve such results.

The X post of Criss Waddle praising President Mahama is below:

Criss Waddle's plush residence stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jayden Smith commented:

"Your man's mansion for the Prampram sea lane. My Gee got loads of houses."

Helper remarked:

"Kwaku, may God bless you in thousands of ways. I remember this house. 8 years ago, we came for your birthday party. At the time, you had just newly built your house."

Melvin World said:

"But if you look at him carefully, he looks like Dr Osei Kwame Despite o. The voice too is now sounding like him."

Broda Sammy's gigantic Kumasi mansion resurfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy's mansion in Kumasi had also resurfaced on social media.

A video showed the gospel musician and an associate touring the building, which reportedly has 20 rooms.

Broda Sammy also showed the exterior of the mansion in the viral video, which triggered many reactions.

