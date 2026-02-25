Veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Afolabi has sparked concerns among fans about his current state after his latest public appearance.

Veteran Nollywood Actor Sunday Afolabi Resurfaces In Public, His Current State Raises Concerns

Source: Instagram

In a viral X (formerly Twitter) video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Sunday Afolabi looked frail and appeared to have regressed in life.

In the video, the legendary actor looked different from his past physical appearance as he engaged in a friendly conversation with some fans in his native Yoruba language at a local filling station.

In their conversation, the fans were heard saying Sunday deserved financial support for his years of hard work and dedication to the Nigerian movie industry.

However, the veteran Nollywood star humbly cut in, saying that people should instead appreciate those who have already stood by him.

Sunday also prayed for the individuals and wished them a fruitful life in both their youth and old age. His gesture prompted them to express their gratitude to him.

The latest footage of the legendary actor evoked concerns from online users, who raised questions about his current health and financial state after many years in the Nollywood movie industry.

The X video of Sunday Afolabi's latest public appearance is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh