Music mogul and rapper Criss Waddle has commended President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for what he described as significant economic gains.

In a viral post shared on X on January 29, 2026, the businessman highlighted several developments he believes point to an improving economy.

Criss Waddle Praises President Mahama for Ghana’s Economic Achievements

According to Criss Waddle, ongoing road construction projects, the cedi’s appreciation against the US dollar, reduced fuel prices, falling inflation, and the resumption of crude oil processing at the Tema Oil Refinery all signal positive change.

In a humorous tone, the AMG boss even questioned whether the President had performed traditional rites before assuming office to achieve such results.

"Na President Mahama nu woagyei sika duro anaa? Multiple road constructions ongoing concurrently, dollar rate very good, petrol prices way better than years ago, Tema Oil Refinery resumed crude oil processing, inflation dropped from 23.8% to 5.4%. Jesus Christ," he wrote.

Ghana’s economy recorded a notable turnaround in 2025. Headline inflation fell sharply from 23.8% in December 2024 to 5.4% by December 2025, supported by tighter monetary policy and anchored core inflation.

GDP growth reached 6.1% in the first three quarters of 2025, up from 5.7% over the same period in 2024. Non-oil GDP expanded by approximately 7.5%, driven largely by the services and agriculture sectors.

Public debt also declined from about 61.8% of GDP at the end of 2024 to roughly 45% by October 2025. Meanwhile, gross international reserves rose to an estimated US$13.8 billion, and the cedi appreciated by about 40.7% against the dollar, easing import and fuel costs.

Criss Waddle Previously Blasted Former President Akufo-Addo

In December 2024, Criss Waddle strongly criticised former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing his administration of suppressing freedoms, harming businesses, increasing taxes, encouraging corruption, and ignoring the hardships of ordinary Ghanaians.

The rapper also took issue with the decision to proceed with the construction of the National Cathedral amid widespread public opposition, arguing that job creation should have been prioritised.

Almost the whole country cried and begged, saying we need jobs, not a cathedral, but you said never,” he stated.

He further alleged that the country was governed like a military dictatorship, claiming dissenting voices were silenced.

"For eight years, we were all under your military rule. If someone shouted ‘I’m hungry’ or ‘I’m hurting,’ you would arrest or cripple them. We suffered,” he added."

