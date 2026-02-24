Ghanaian actor and comedian Sargent Dee, known in private life as Reindorf Doe, has courted attention after a new video of him surfaced on social media.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sargent Dee: New Footage of Cantata Series Actor Emerges, Ghanaians Express Concern

Source: TikTok

In a video he recently shared on his official TikTok page, Sargent Dee, sporting an Afro, was spotted sitting behind a house in an unknown community.

The Cantata actor appeared emotional as he filmed himself singing veteran highlife musician Armah Pino's classic song, Maria.

The video sparked reactions from many Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section of Sargent Dee's post to raise concerns about the veteran actor.

The TikTok video of Sargent Dee is below:

Sargent Dee's latest appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Opanin Kofi Asare Ad commented:

"So NDC didn’t give you any job?"

Nyansap) said:

"Obra y3 oko ampa."

Luda wrote:

"God bless you, my boss. God bless you for entertaining me during my childhood, boss. I will get you a new house and a new car when God bless me 🙏🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh