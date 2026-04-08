Agradaa has opened old wounds as she has sent a tribute to Elder Frank Donkor, recounting how he visited her at Nsawam prison during her jail time

Mama Pat's remarks came days after the renowned Ghanaian pastor buried his two sons, who died in an aircraft crash on Monday, March 16, in Tema

Agradaa's prison recount has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have flooded her comment section to share varied opinions

Founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa and Mama Pat, has opened up about her prison moment with the founder of the Hebron prayer camp, Elder Frank Donkor.

Nana Agradaa recounts a prison visit from Elder Frank Donkor, days after sons’ burial. Image credit: Angel Asiamah, Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: Facebook

Addressing her congregants on Sunday, April 5, 2026, Nana Agradaa, who was quite heartbroken by the death of Elder Donkor's sons, shared a tribute to the family of the deceased, while recounting how the man visited her during her days in Nsawam prison.

According to the self-acclaimed woman of God, Elder Frank came alongside his colleague pastors to pound fufu for her.

Agradaa claimed it was a moment she would never forget because the man of God asked one of his head clergymen to do the pounding so that his sweat would drip into the food for her to eat.

This was believed to be a prophetic sign, probably to obtain mercy from God.

According to Agradaa, she has planned to visit the founder of the Hebron prayer camp to show her condolences.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa is below:

Reactions to Agradaa's Elder Frank Donkor's statement

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Agradaa recounted a prison visit from Elder Frank Donkor.

Magdalene wrote:

“God bless you, man of God, may God comfort you greatly and restore you mightily."

Morningstar wrote:

“One thing I have noticed is that a true Man of God doesn't talk much and day won't judge you, but day will encourage.”

OP Kwabena:

“This woman was not in prison, ooo I swear. She was sent to a theological school. See preaching.”

Sandra wrote:

“Elder Frank Donkor is a very good person. He didn't deserve such tragedy.”

Kofi Oduro wrote:

“Agradaa has opened old wounds. Truth be told, what happened to Elder Frank Donkor is too much. I won't even wish that for my enemy.”

Elder Donkor loses sons in aircraft crash

On March 16, 2026, the nation was thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that an aircraft carrying two passengers had crashed in Tema, killing two people on board who happened to be Frank Donkor's sons.

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire, establish a perimeter, and salvage the wreckage.

Residents gathered to help extinguish the flames and secure the area, while security personnel and emergency responders arrived to begin investigations into the incident.

Heartbreakingly, reports emerged that the two deceased were the sons of Elder Frank Donkor. Tributes poured in from Ghanaians, including dignitaries, as they consoled the man of God.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the clergyman paid his last respects to his sons. The funeral observation, which took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Below is an Instagram video from the burial rite of Elder Frank Donkor's sons:

Elder Frank Donkor buries his two sons who died in a Tema aircraft crash. Image credit: Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: Facebook

Agradaa shares prison covenant with God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa spoke about the most emotional part of her journey, a promise she made to God when she first walked into the facility.

According to her, despite her confidence and bold public life, she became genuinely afraid the moment she stepped inside her cells.

In that fear, she made a covenant with God that if he brought her out of her situation, just as he saved people in the Bible, she would spend the rest of her life worshipping and glorifying him.

Source: YEN.com.gh