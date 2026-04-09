Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s wife, Joana, gained national attention after the Accra High Court dissolved their marriage, awarding her GHS 300,000 and other reliefs

The ruling divided opinion, especially after her initial GH₵50 million demand was rejected, with the court cautioning against divorces driven by financial motives

As she grabs the spotlight, YEN.com.gh has taken a close look at all there is to know about Joana Quaye and her divorce from the wealthy businessman

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, has grabbed headlines in Ghana after a high-profile settlement in their divorce case emerged on social media.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's divorce settlement with his ex-wife Joana Quaye trends after an Accra High Court decision. Image credit: GhGalaxy, AmazingTVGhana/YouTube

Source: Facebook

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court dissolved the couple's long-standing marriage and awarded Joana a GHS 300,000 lump sum, a one‑third share of their Dansoman marital home, and other benefits.

The ruling emerged on the backdrop of her requesting GH₵50million, which the judge rejected, arguing that they did not want divorces to be sought for financial reasons.

The ruling has divided public opinion and catapulted Joana into the limelight.

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a close look at the life of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, her alleged contributions in the construction of his empire, and lays out all there is to know about Joana Quaye and the businessman's messy divorce.

All about Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife

According to reports, Richard Nii Armah and Joana Quaye were high school sweethearts who met in 2002 and dated each other until their eventual marriage in 2011.

Little is known about Joana's education, but online reports claim she was a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) when she dropped out to work and support her husband's dreams.

While no evidence has been presented to support these claims, Joana has been presented as having played a major role in supporting Richard not only emotionally but financially as he built Quick Credit, later rebranded as Bills Microfinance, and investment firm Quick Angels.

Joana's lawyers made similar arguments in court, noting that she co‑founded and co‑owns several key businesses.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's marriage to his wife produced three children. They reportedly lived together in Dansoman until their relationship deteriorated, leading her to file for divorce, seek a share of marital property, child maintenance, and recognition of her stake in Richard’s enterprises.

Below is a Facebook post with a throwback image of Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife.

Joana Quaye's domestic violence case against Richard

In 2023, Joana reported Richard to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, leading to another acrimonious court battle.

She told police that her husband kicked her out of their matrimonial home and threw out her belongings while she was away.

According to the facts of the case, Joana alleged that she was visiting her parents and her three children at their rented property in Mamprobi when a group of men stormed the residence and threw about 20 checked bags of items containing her belongings.

The men reportedly claimed her husband had sent them and that he did not want her living in the Dansoman home anymore.

Joana said Quaye was previously living in a home at East Legon, which he used as collateral on a loan he had defaulted on, and wanted to return home, but did not want to live in the same house with his wife, who had accused him of infidelity.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lawyers filed for a case of no-submission in the case filed by his wife, arguing it lacked merit, but the judge refused and ordered the defendant to file his defence for the case to proceed.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye divorces wife

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court formally separated the couple, granting some but not all reliefs sought by Joana Quaye.

She had reportedly requested GHS 50 million, a larger share of properties and interests in Richard’s companies, but the court instead awarded her a GHS 300,000 lump sum, one‑third of the couple’s Dansoman matrimonial house, and two vehicles.

According to reports, the one-third ruling entitled her to three bedrooms in the multiroom property while leaving two-thirds with Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The judge also reportedly agreed to give Joana GH₵5,000 for the upkeep of their three children. In its written reasons, the court suggested the scaled‑down financial award was partly to discourage divorces driven primarily by monetary expectations.

Joana’s lawyers quickly appealed the ruling, which they described as “manifestly inadequate, inequitable and unfair.”

The case of Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife has sparked heated debates on social media, with many arguing that Joana was being denied her fair share of the profits of her marriage to the businessman and was marginalising her significant contributions to his success.

Opponents, on the other hand, argued that the ruling was a landmark one to establish once and for all that divorce was not an investment or a means to riches.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's settlement.

Source: YEN.com.gh