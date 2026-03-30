Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has stirred debate after sharing a prophecy about the upcoming month of April 2026

In a video, the Parliament Chapel International church founder issued a dire warning about a series of upcoming bad global events

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah's latest prophecy comes weeks after his prediction about the outcome of the US-Iran war

Renowned Ghanaian man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has raised major concerns with his latest doom prophecy about certain global events in the coming months.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah sparks concern with his latest doom prophecy about upcoming global disasters. Photo source: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra-based broadcast station Okay FM on Monday, March 30, 2026, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah claimed that several disasters would happen, describing it as a pressure-cooker window.

The Parliament Chapel International founder claimed that serious global attacks were going to begin from April 1, 2026.

Amoako Attah appealed for prayers for the Jewish Passover and claimed to have received a vision that showed a sleeper cell moving into the US from Canada to commit crimes.

He said:

"We must pray for the upcoming month. Because the new month we are entering prophetically is a pressure-cooker window. All the attacks will begin from the first of April. So we must pray for the Jewish Passover."

"As I am speaking, I see a sleeper cell moving from Canada. They are about 600 people entering the US. So we must pray for Passover. We must pray for the Easter conventions on Friday and Sunday around the world."

The preacher also cautioned people to be vigilant in April and that serious disasters, including floods, would happen.

He claimed that the world will only experience serious disasters in the eighth month after the end of April.

He said:

"In the whole month of April, people must be vigilant. We have entered into the month of storms. There will be heavy rainfall. If you are walking somewhere and you see that it is about to rain, find a shelter."

"Don't take things for granted during the month of April, so you will be safe. If it were up to me, we wouldn't even enter the month of April but rather enter May. After April, there is not going to be a serious attack until the eighth month. Then the same attack will come back."

The pastor claimed that calm would be restored worldwide in June and July until a big incident happens in August.

The Instagram video of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah sharing his doom prophecy is below:

Apostle Amoako Attah prophesies US-Iran war outcome

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Opemsour TV Gh on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Amoako Attah shared a new prophecy about the outcome of the US-Iran war after his previous prophecy had been fulfilled.

He said that the appointment of Ayatollah Khamenei’s son was bad news for the United States and Israel, especially.

Amoako Attah said Khamenei’s son was going to prolong the conflict in an effort to seek revenge for his father’s death.

The Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Amoako Attah, shares a doom prophecy about Donald Trump amid the US-Iran war. Image credit: Prophet Amoako Attah, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

The man of God said he had foreseen some weapons that Iran was holding in store that would cause a lot of damage to their enemies.

Amoako Attah's prophecy about the outcome of the US-Iran war triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Apostle Amoako Attah speaking is below:

Amoako Attah prophesies doom for Donald Trump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amoako Attah prophesied doom for President Donald Trump amid the conflict between the US and Iran.

In a video, the prominent Ghanaian man of God claimed that the US president would lose his eldest son because of the war based on a vision he received.

Amoako Attah also claimed that President Donald Trump would be deeply affected and experience certain issues after the death of his eldest son.

Source: YEN.com.gh