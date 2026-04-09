A High Court judge awarded RNAQ's ex-wife GH¢300,000, custody of their children and other reliefs when she filed for a divorce

Justice Kofi Dorgu explained that the relief he granted was because Joana was physically attractive and could remarry

However, several people, including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, have criticised the Judge's statement

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, reacted to some parts of a High Court judge's ruling in the divorce case between wealthy man Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye.

Justice Kofi Dorgu delivered his final judgment on the case on January 20, 2026.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye shares her thought on the Judge's ruling in the divorce between RNAQ and his ex-wife. Photo credit: @nanaoyebampoeaddo & @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

The court awarded Joana Quaye one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children and two cars.

The judge's ruling, according to The Law Platform, was meant to prevent 'frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits'.

Justice Kofi Dorgu added that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, hence his decision.

"The petitioner, who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, the educational and health needs of the children are placed on the respondent, and her mobility issues are also taken care of. Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like."

Nana Oye unhappy with Judge's explanation

However, reacting to the judgment, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, wondered what Joana Quaye's physical appearance had to do with a court judgment.

In a Facebook post, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo seemed amazed as to why such a thing would be said in a Ghanaian court in the times we are in.

"Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like. Really????? From a court of the Republic of Ghana in the year 2026?? What has physical attraction and the capability of remarrying got to do with adjudicating on dissolution of a marriage?"

Reactions to Nana Oye's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Facebook post shared by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo. Read them below:

Ama Ni said:

"God bless you. I always say you are my inspiration."

Grace Gyimah-Boateng wrote:

"Thanks for adding your voice, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo really pathetic to see this happen."

George Kwame Atiadeve said:

"As naive as I may sound, if it were the case of the petitioner that marriage has drained the best out of her physically, could that comment be entirely out of place?"

Mohammed Adam wrote:

"Remember, the judge added that marriage is not a business venture when someone will be expecting profits after divorce."

Veronica Abena Fantewah said:

"People will laugh, and I pity the wife materials and baby-making machines 🤣🤣😂😂. Very soon, men will pray for good marriages 😁😁."

Julian Ashun wrote:

"Looks like Ghana is deviating from the current trends elsewhere on divorce settlements. My opinion is that, especially when there are children involved, the settlement must protect them through the mother, by making an award that allows her to keep them in the ways they are accustomed."

Michael Tettey said:

"The judge has every right to take judicial notice of certain facts."

Adwoa Ashia wrote:

"The statement sounds contradictory because marriage, as he indicated, is not for financial gains, so wherein lies her ability to marry again, and what would a second marriage potentially do for her."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

RNAQ fuels Hajia4Reall dating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ had sparked buzz online after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty, fuelling long-time dating rumours.

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at the supposed union by naming the socialite as 'Mrs RNAQ'.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh