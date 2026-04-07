Afua Asantewaa sparked buzz after confirming her separation from Kofi Owusu Aduonum during a TikTok Live, disclosing that their marriage is nearing divorce

She accused her husband of financial struggles and neglect, claiming she single-handedly ran multiple events and supported the family

Amid the drama, she announced a new venture, unveiling the Global Outstanding Women Conference in Canada, stirring mixed reactions online

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Media personality Afua Asantewaa has sparked reactions on social media after announcing her next big venture amid the ongoing separation drama with her husband.

Afua Asantewaa unveils her latest initiative in Canada amid her separation drama from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Image credit: AfuaAsantewaaOAduonum

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, just before the Easter holidays, Afua Asantewaa caused a stir on social media when she confirmed the looming end of her marriage to Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Speaking in a TikTok Live session with Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Fire Oja, she said she was separated from her husband and claimed her divorce was only a matter of time.

After announcing her separation from her husband, Afua Asantewaa went on a tirade, ‘exposing’ him for allegedly doing little to help her when they were married.

She was triggered after her husband’s brother, Harry, claimed in a live video that Kofi Aduonum was rich and took good care of his wife and children, leading Afua Asantewaa to describe him as ‘broke’.

She claimed her husband lost his job without informing her, had no money when they travelled abroad, and that she was forced to work hard running multiple events to keep things running smoothly at home.

To prove her point, she shared a video showing her carrying a new baby on her back as she interacted with two white men inside a luxurious house in an attempt to secure sponsorship for one of her many events.

"Carried my kids 24/7 whilst running four events (GOWA, Miss KIDI, POSE FOR AFRICA, AFRICA OUTSTANDING WOMEN AWARDS, etc.) in a year. With over 10 sponsors for 7, 5, 3, etc., and they claim a media monthly job salary made me so I have nothing? It is well."

The TikTok video shared by Afua Asantewaa is below.

Afua Asantewaa announces latest initiative

On April 7, 2026, Afua Asantewaa took to her social media pages to announce her latest venture, taking her famous Outstanding Women’s Awards event to Canada.

She shared a video promoting the Global Outstanding Women Conference to be held in Canada.

Asantewaa noted that the event would be held under the theme "Beyond Limit: Redefining Women’s Global Impact."

Her latest post announcing her newest program, following the immense attention her separation saga drew, sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The Instagram post shared by Afua Asantewaa is below.

Afua Asantewaa apologises for any offensive words or actions taken during her separation drama with her husband. Image credit: AfuaAsantewaaOAduonum

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa apologises for separation drama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa apologised for the fallout of her separation announcement.

In a statement, she expressed regret for any inconvenience caused due to certain utterances she made in her attempt to announce her separation.

Afua Asantewaa's letter caused a huge stir on social media and sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians over the development.

Source: YEN.com.gh