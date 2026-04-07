Afua Asantewaa has publicly apologised to all those affected by her actions concerning her separation beef with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum

In a press release, she claimed she was sorry for any inconvenience caused due to certain utterances she made in her attempt to announce her separation

The apology from Afua Asantewaa has caused a stir on social media as Ghanaians have flooded social media to share their varied opinions about the trending issue

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The separation saga between Afua Asantewaa of Singathon and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has taken an unexpected turn, as she has publicly apologised for her remarks.

Afua Asantewaa apologises over her controversial separation beef with her husband. Image credit: Afua Asantewaa .O. Aduonum

Source: Facebook

The media personality who participated in Guinness World Records' singathon continues to make headlines after she came out publicly to announce her marital issues on Thursday, April 1 2026.

Apparently, the media personality caught the attention of observers after she hinted at marital troubles with her husband amid rampant speculation.

In a TikTok live session with Prophet Fire Oja, Afua Asantewaa announced that she and her husband were separated after her relocation to Canada and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also stated that she was healing from an unspecified setback she was facing in her marriage.

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa first announced her separation from her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa apologises over separation beef

After days of ranting and exposing the dirty linen of her marriage in public, Afua Asantewaa has apologised to those who were affected by her utterances on social media.

In a press release, the Guinness World Records' Singathon hopeful claimed she was sorry for any inconvenience and distress caused by her expression.

"If any of my expressions or utterances during this period have been misunderstood or have caused unintended concern, I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or distress caused. That was never my intention," part of the press release read.

She further stated that she was grateful for the support and understanding of Ghanaians and her partners.

"I appreciate the support, understanding, and goodwill from my community, partners, and the public as I navigate this phase with strength and grace," she said.

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa's apology is below:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's apology

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Afua Asantewaa's apology to all those affected by her actions.

Nana Kwesi wrote:

“If it’s true, then she needs to be checked mentally because how does she understand social media before coming to rant here?”

Woylanyo wrote:

“But who is she apologising to? Intelligent people don't come on social media ranting. They have a counsellor, they seek advice from Elders and pretend like nothing is happening. Why? They keep life Private. Going to school is different from learning from school.”

Emily wrote:

“Go and apologise to your husband. I think she never loved the man because how can you separate from your husband just because you claim he didn't support you.”

Ama Serwaa wrote:

“I am glad that she's taking the marriage issues off social media. I pray that they will be able to resolve things amicably. May God help them.”

Margret Mensah wrote:

“The lady is going through a lot, and due to the Akosua Serwaa issue, every married woman wants to air before it's too late.”

Afua Asantewaa causes a stir as she announces separation from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Image credit: Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Source: Instagram

Prophecy on Afua Asantewaa’s marriage trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 2023 prophecy about Afua Asantewaa’s marriage resurfaced after her claims of separation from her husband.

In a video, Reverend Owusu Bempah prayed for the couple, prophesying that despite the works of evil people, their union would prosper and thrive.

Source: YEN.com.gh