Afua Asantewaa has achieved a new personal goal as she settles into her life in Canada with her children amid her marital woes

In a video, the media personality shared that she had secured a Canadian G2 driver's licence after many attempts at passing her test

Afua Asantewaa's latest announcement has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality and tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa has accomplished a personal milestone amid her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after their relocation to Canada.

Afua Asantewaa secures a Canadian G2 driver's licence after passing the test amid her marital troubles. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum after many years of marriage.

The former Guinness World Record (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback she was facing in her marriage.

She said:

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal."

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her remarks came after months of speculation about her marriage from Ghanaians on social media.

The rumours about her marital woes became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

In the video, the media personality showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire, whom she described as her ideal man.

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, making sure to capture the essence of the current workout trend.

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, Kofi Owusu, a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt paired with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa secures Canadian driver's licence

Afua Asantewaa beamed with excitement in a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Monday, April 6, 2026, as she held a document while standing beside a driving instructor on the street in Ontario, Canada.

The former GWR sing-a-thon participant announced that she had passed her Canadian G2 licence test after several attempts, clearing the path for her to start operating a vehicle abroad months after relocating from Ghana.

She expressed her gratitude to her instructor for helping her secure her new licence as she urged her followers and others in Canada to patronise him.

Twene Jonas sends a strong message to Afua Asantewaa amid her separation drama, calling for couples to work together. Image credit: @efiadahemaa/X, @twenejonas/Instagram

Source: UGC

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing the passing of her driver's licence test in Canada is below:

Afua Asantewaa's license test passing stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asportiaking_ commented:

"Happy to see you happy. Congrats."

Ob_amponsah said:

"Happy for you. Aburokyire driver's licence is not child’s play."

Nanab4rl wrote:

"Getting a driver's licence in Canada is like getting citizenship. That thing can stress you."

Afua Asantewaa shares update on medical condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa shared an update on her medical condition after she was rushed to the hospital for treatment amid her marital troubles.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the former GWR participant detailed the exact cause of her medical emergency and how she ended up in the hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh