Afua Asantewaa has publicly reacted to some allegations levelled against her amid her separation from her husband

In a video, Afua Asantewaa advised women and detailed her past involvement in events while caring for her children

Afua Asantewaa's response to claims about her financial status has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Ghanaian media personality and influencer Afua Asantewaa has publicly responded to some claims about her financial status amid ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa responds to claims about her financial status amid the separation saga with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @afuaasantewaasingathon/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa caused a big firestorm on social media after she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

The former Guinness World Record (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback she was facing in her marriage.

She said:

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal."

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her remarks came after months of speculation about her marriage from Ghanaians on social media.

The rumours about her marital woes became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

In the video, the media personality showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire, whom she described as her ideal man.

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, making sure to capture the essence of the current workout trend.

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, Kofi Owusu, a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt paired with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa responds to claims about finances

On Monday, April 6, 2026, Afua Asantewaa took to her official TikTok page to share an old video of herself amid claims that she had no money and was dependent on her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

In the old video, the media personality was seen carrying a new baby on her back as she interacted with two white men inside a luxurious house.

In a caption that accompanied the video, Afua advised women to make their own money and be independent.

She wrote:

"Woman, make your own money no matter what. When your hard work is rubbished, the results will speak for you."

In another message, she stated that she single-handedly catered for her children while being involved in organising and securing lucrative sponsorships for four different events in a year.

Afua Asantewaa's eldest daughter Afua Etruwaa reacts to the news of her parents' separation. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @afuaasantewaasingathon/TikTok

Source: Facebook

She also questioned why critics assumed that the salary from her work in the Ghanaian media space made her relevant.

She wrote:

"Carried my kids 24/7 whilst running four events (GOWA, Miss KIDI, POSE FOR AFRICA, AFRICA OUTSTANDING WOMEN AWARDS, etc.) in a year. With over 10 sponsors for 7, 5, 3 etc. and they claim a media monthly job salary made me so I have nothing? It is well."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Afua Asantewaa's response to claims stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Confidential wrote:

"The most versatile CEO of the year. One thing I admired about our boss lady is her nursing the children but still focusing on her assignments."

Jenny baby said:

"God bless you, sister. I can feel your pain."

Cinna_CerealMix commented:

"Afua, let me say this: You know your story better than anyone out there. Don’t give out any information about your decision again, okay? You do you, and no one can do you foko, as long as you’re doing fine currently. Keep pushing."

Afua Asantewaa reacts to husband's asylum rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa reacted to rumours of her husband seeking asylum in Canada.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the former GWR participant recounted a conversation she had with her husband about the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh