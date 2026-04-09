Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill, got fans talking after stepping out in a new TikTok video looking noticeably different

Many people could not hide their excitement as the actress appeared slimmer and more radiant

Her fresh look sparked admiration online, with fans flooding the comment section with praise

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Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has once again become a hot topic on social media after a recent TikTok video showed a noticeable change in her appearance.

Vivian Jill flaunts a noticeable weight loss transformation online. Image credit: Vivian Jill Lawrence

Source: TikTok

The popular Kumawood star, known for her strong screen presence and lively personality, appeared in the video looking visibly slimmer, a detail that did not go unnoticed by her fans and followers online.

In the clip, Vivian Jill confidently showed herself off in a colourful short dress, looking calm, comfortable, and full of poise.

Vivian Jill loses weight in new video

Her new look quickly sparked conversation across social media, with many people flooding the comment section to talk about how much weight she appears to have lost.

For many fans, it was not just about her slimmer figure, but also the confidence and glow she carried in the video. Some admired how good she looked, while others praised what they described as a beautiful transformation.

The actress has, over the years, remained one of the most loved faces in Kumawood, and moments like this often draw huge attention from admirers who have followed her career for a long time.

Her latest appearance has only added to the conversation around her evolving look.

Several reactions online were filled with compliments, with many social media users applauding her journey and celebrating how fresh and elegant she looked in the video.

Others also pointed out that she appeared happier and more radiant, something that made the clip even more appealing to fans.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Vivian Jill Lawrence has always had a way of grabbing attention whenever she posts, and this latest TikTok moment was no different. Whether through her acting, personality, or style, she continues to keep people interested in her every move.

Netizens reacted to Vivian Jill's weight loss

While she has not publicly said much in the video itself about the transformation, the reactions it generated show just how much people are paying attention to her.

For many fans, the video was simply another reminder that Vivian Jill still knows how to command attention effortlessly.

As the clip continues to make rounds online, one thing remains clear: her new look has impressed many, and social media users are not done talking about it anytime soon.

Check out some comments below:

Meera Luxury bags commented:

"I wish you could share your weight loss journey with us."

Salamatu Alhassan commented:

Oh, please, how did you do it? Please tell me people are laughing at me, help me so that I can lose weight, please."

Akosuaflii commented:

"What’s the secret, twinny? Please show me the way. I want to lose weight so bad 🥰❤️."

The door girl commented:

"She is looking younger and more beautiful. This is amazing.🥰🥰🥰."

Mercedez Cavier commented:

"I’m trying to lose the weight, and I will thank myself later."

Vivian Jill recently drew attention after fans noticed her slimmer look in a new social media video, with many praising her transformation and complimenting her appearance online.

Date Rush and PM Xtra star, Ruth, claims to have shed over 40kg in weight in five months. Photo source: @ruth_date_rush

Source: Instagram

Date Rush star displayed weight loss

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Date Rush and PM Xtra star Ruth showcased her weight loss transformation, dropping from 95 kg to 53 kg in five months.

She shared videos, drawing social media reactions from admiration to concern regarding Ruth's rapid transformation journey.

While many fans excitedly requested details of her weight loss secrets, others cautioned her against such a drastic reduction.

Source: YEN.com.gh