Dr Kay, a popular social media sensation, has sparked discussion after sharing his daily earnings as a food delivery worker in Canada

The popular social media personality shared a TikTok post that has inspired some young people to consider opportunities abroad

Dr Kay is known for engaging in multiple ventures, including real estate, travel services and his most recent one, food delivery

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Popular Canada-based Ghanaian social media personality Dr Kay has sparked widespread discussion after sharing details of his earnings as a food delivery worker in Canada.

In a TikTok post, Dr Kay revealed that he made $320.24 in a single day while working as an Uber Eats delivery rider.

Dr Kay has sparked conversation after revealing his daily earnings as a food delivery worker in Canada. Photo credit: DrKay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The post, which quickly gained traction online, has drawn significant attention from social media users.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “We are working to contribute to the Canadian economy,” a statement that has resonated with many viewers.

The revelation has inspired some young people, particularly those considering opportunities abroad, with many describing it as evidence of better prospects outside Ghana.

However, the post has also raised questions, with some users asking whether Dr Kay has stepped away from his previous role as a driving instructor.

Known for his versatility, Dr Kay has been involved in multiple ventures over the years.

He has previously worked as a real estate agent, assisting individuals in securing accommodation, and also operated as a travel agent, an endeavour that reportedly drew criticism from some Ghanaian travellers.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaian man praised for helping stranded immigrants

In another report, a young Ghanaian man, who lives in Canada, has earned plaudits after a video of him went viral on social media.

Ghanaian abroad explains that one can thrive at home without chasing greener pastures abroad. Photo credit: Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after he spoke about the need for Ghanaians in Canada to consider helping their fellow nationals in distress whenever they encounter them.

Known on TikTok as @t.ipee, the young man posted a video of himself standing at Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, where he explained that some Ghanaians become stranded immediately upon arrival.

He said this could happen due to several factors, such as delays in being picked up at the airport and even disappointment from loved ones who promised help but failed to show up.

In this vein, he has taken it upon himself to frequent the airport, offering immediate assistance, which he says can go a long way to help them.

He opened up on how new entrants are often interrogated by airport officials, especially when there is suspicion that accommodation could become a problem.

“This is me at the airport, and I often come to the arrivals area hoping to see a Ghanaian. When I do, I give them a ride and drop them off. You have to assist each other here because it is not easy. Some people come in and are deported because the person meant to pick them up failed to show up.”

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 11,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the TikTok video

US lady advises against interacting with Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady in the US warned her followers against interacting with Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video, she gave reasons for her argument, which sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh