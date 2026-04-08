Upcoming Ghanaian actress Christable Yaa Gyamfi, popularly known as Yaa Pincode, has described her ideal type of man

According to her, her unique taste in men is influenced by her petite stature, hence she prefers athletic men with a slim build

Her comments have sparked social media discussions about women’s tastes and their close affinity to one's genetics

Upcoming Ghanaian actress Christable Yaa Gyamfi, popularly known as Yaa Pincode, has shared her personal preferences regarding the kind of man that meets her taste, sparking discussions across social media.

Despite her petite stature, Yaa Pincode noted that she has very particular standards when it comes to men.

The actress has rapidly gained attention on Ghanaian social media for her candid statements. Photo credit: Yaa Pincode/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She described her ideal partner as someone tall, athletic, and well-trimmed, with a slim build and evenly toned skin.

She further noted that she does not have a strict preference for skin colour, noting that both fair and dark-skinned men could meet her standards, provided their skin is even-toned.

The actress explained that her specific tastes are influenced by her experience with dwarfism.

She noted that, as a person with dwarfism, choosing a taller partner is important to reduce the likelihood of passing the condition on to her children.

“Dwarfism is a genetic condition that can be inherited. I have a role to play to ensure my children do not face the same discrimination I experienced growing up.”

Yaa Pincode’s candid remarks have since generated online debates about women’s personal preferences in partners, as well as broader discussions about genetics, dwarfism, and societal perceptions of beauty.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Akuapem Poloo advises ladies above 18 years

In another story, Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo has sparked widespread conversation after sharing her views on childbirth, marriage, and life choices during an interview.

Akuapem Poloo has sparked widespread conversation after sharing her views on childbirth, marriage, and life choices. Photo credit: Akuapem Polo/Instagram

Source: Original

Speaking on Okay FM on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the media personality offered candid advice to women, encouraging them to embrace motherhood without necessarily forcing marriage.

According to her, personal experiences have shaped her outlook on life, particularly regarding childbirth and relationships.

“The way I see life might be different from others. My first child was not a mistake, and I was 24 years old. Don’t force any man you conceive with to marry you, or you will regret it. Allow him; if he is meant for you, God will bring him back,” she said.

Akuapem Poloo stressed that having children should never be viewed negatively, describing it as a blessing regardless of circumstances.

“If you are a woman and give birth, never see it as a mistake. Give birth because it was God’s blessing. None of my children was a mistake,” she added.

She further explained that marriage should not be rushed, noting that it can happen at the appropriate time in one’s life.

“Marriage is not for all. It can come at the right time. If you are 18 and above, focus on your books, and if pregnancy comes, I will advise you not to abort. Keep it and grow with the child. You will be surprised how both of you will survive. This child will be a blessing to you,” she stated.

The actress also emphasised that she has no regrets about becoming a mother early, describing her journey as fulfilling despite societal expectations.

Her comments have since ignited debate online, with many sharing differing opinions on her stance. While some have praised her for encouraging responsibility and resilience, others have questioned the broader implications of her advice for young women.

Source: YEN.com.gh