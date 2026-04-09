A digital journalist has sparked an online frenzy after making certain allegations against Afua Asantewaa amid her ongoing separation saga

In a lengthy social media post, Kofi Kyei claimed that sources close to Kofi Aduonum have disclosed the true story of their relationship and breakup

The claims against Afua Asantewaa have sparked mixed reactions on social media as supporters of both parties share their opinions

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A Ghanaian digital journalist has sparked reactions on social media after detailing how Afua Asantewaa allegedly played a role in breaking up her ex-husband’s first marriage.

Journalist Makes Strong Allegations Afua Asantewaa Amid Separation Saga with Ex-Husband

Source: TikTok

Former Guinness World Record singathon participant, Afua Asantewaa, grabbed headlines on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, when she announced on social media that she was separated from her husband.

Speaking in a TikTok Live session with Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Fire Oja, she said they were currently separated and were pushing forward towards divorce.

Afua Asantewaa also accused her husband of being a ‘deadbeat’ who contributed little to the marriage as she worked doubly hard to take care of all their needs.

She said when they moved to Canada, her husband did not have a pesewa of funds on him and had to rely on her to rent a place for them to live.

Afua Asantewaa’s tirades against her husband went viral on social media and sparked a frenzy until she eventually released a statement calling for Ghanaians to let her be.

Below is a TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa speaking about her husband.

Journalist shares Afua Asantewaa’s alleged marital history

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, digital journalist and writer Kofi Kyei waded into the issues surrounding Afua Asantewaa’s divorce from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Citing sources close to the family, Kofi Kyei said Afua Asantewaa’s husband was reportedly married before they met and that he separated from his wife not long after that, with many close confidantes attributing the separation to her presence in his life.

He also pushed back on certain claims from Afua Asantewaa that she single-handedly did many things for the family while her husband lay back, asserting that sources close to Kofi Aduonum said he was instrumental in her career by helping out with media coverage, sponsorships, and other logistical support due to his long media career and the contacts he had built up in that world.

Kofi Kyei also expressed disappointment that Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, whom she had before getting married, was used by the media personality to target Mr Aduonum, although he unflinchingly played the role of a father throughout the years they were married.

The post sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some saying Afua Asantewaa’s alleged behaviour was proof of why marrying someone already with a child is seen as problematic.

Below is the Facebook post sharing alleged details of Afua Asantewaa and her husband’s marital crisis.

Source: YEN.com.gh