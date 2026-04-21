Agradaa stops private spiritual sessions, sparks reactions

Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah. a.k.a. Agradaa, has halted all one-on-one spiritual consultations to focus on private prayer

The preacher aims to avoid future disputes related to alleged paid spiritual assistance claims

Agradaa encourages followers to engage in personal prayer and online church services instead

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Controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah, a.k.a. Agradaa, has announced a major change in her ministry, declaring that she will no longer offer one-on-one spiritual consultations or private counselling to church members.

Agradaa announces ban on one-on-one private conversations. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @serwaahgh1

Source: TikTok

Speaking during a sermon at Heaven Way International Ministry on April 19, 2026, the evangelist said she has completely cancelled all forms of personal spiritual engagements, adding that she will no longer give individual advice, direction, or intervention to congregants.

“I don’t need anyone to come to me for consultation or spiritual direction,” she stated, explaining that if she receives any spiritual insight about someone, she will pray about it privately instead of sharing it directly.

According to her, the decision is aimed at protecting herself from future disputes, particularly claims by individuals who may allege they paid for spiritual assistance. She hinted that such allegations contributed to her past legal troubles and stressed that she is determined to avoid a repeat.

“I won’t allow a situation where someone later claims they gave me money for help,” she said.

The preacher, popularly known as Agradaa, also warned critics who accuse her of engaging in fraudulent spiritual practices, often referred to as “sika gari,” saying they would face divine consequences.

“God will punish anybody who stands somewhere to say I do ‘sika gari’ in my church,” she declared.

She further described herself as a generous leader who has supported members financially, insisting that claims she took money under false pretences are untrue.

As part of the new direction, she urged followers to rely on personal prayer or participate in church services through online platforms rather than seeking private spiritual guidance.

The announcement marks a significant shift in her ministry style, potentially altering how she engages with congregants who traditionally depend on direct, one-on-one spiritual support.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Agradaa 'sacks' woman from seat in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had raised eyebrows with her actions during church service at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

In a video, the controversial televangelist fumed and got a woman moved from her seat to the back of the church for sleeping while she was preaching

Agradaa's actions towards her member at the Heavenway church have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh