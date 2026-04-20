Agradaa Gets Woman Removed From Front-Row Seat for Sleeping During Church Service, Video Causes Stir
- Agradaa raised eyebrows with her actions during church service at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, April 19, 2026
- In a video, the controversial televangelist fumed and got a woman moved from her seat to the back of the church for sleeping while she was preaching
- Agradaa's actions towards her member at the Heavenway church have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media
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Controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has courted attention after a latest video of her surfaced on social media.
On Sunday, April 19, 2026, Agradaa held a Sunday service at her Heavenway Champion International Ministry church over a month after her return from Nsawam Female Prison on March 3, 2026.
The televangelist and her husband, Angel Asiamah, were present at the church for the service with their massive congregation.
Agradaa removes woman from seat for sleeping
In a TikTok video that went viral on Sunday, April 19, 2026, Agradaa wore an all-white outfit as she preached before her congregation inside the church.
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During her sermon, the televangelist, who shared that she had changed after returning from prison, fumed as she saw a woman sleeping while sitting in the front-row seat in the church.
Angered by the woman's actions, Agradaa furiously called on an usher to move the woman from her seat to the back and replace her with another individual.
According to the televangelist, the woman's actions were dampening her spirits and affecting her ability to preach.
She said:
"Move the woman sitting in the front row to the back. She is dampening my spirit. Move her to the back. Don't sit in the front and sleep. Change her for me. Take her to the back and bring another person forward."
Agradaa later continued her preaching after her ushers successfully moved the sleeping woman from the front seat.
The video involving the Heavenway Church founder has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians.
The TikTok video of Agradaa getting a woman removed from a front-row seat for sleeping in church is below:
Agradaa recounts prison encounter with Elder Donkor
Agradaa recounted her encounter with Elder Frank Donkor, the founder of the Hebron prayer camp, during her time at the Nsawam Female Prison after the tragic passing of his two sons.
Addressing her congregants on Sunday, April 5, 2026, Nana Agradaa, who was deeply heartbroken by the deaths of Elder Donkor's sons, offered a tribute to the family of the deceased.
According to the self-acclaimed woman of God, Elder Frank came alongside his colleague pastors to pound fufu for her.
Agradaa claimed it was a moment she would never forget because the man of God asked one of his head clergymen to pound so that his sweat would drip into the food for her to eat.
This was believed to be a prophetic sign, probably to obtain mercy from God.
According to Agradaa, she planned to visit the founder of the Hebron prayer camp to offer her condolences.
The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa speaking about her encounter with Elder Frank Donkor is below:
Reactions to Agradaa getting sleeping woman moved
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Abroad commented:
"The Bluetooth has connected successfully."
Ernest Adu wrote:
"The second coming of Mama Pat😂."
MzzA said:
"Lol, Mama de Mama. So the silence was settings."
Agradaa speaks on Serwaa, Odo Broni feud
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa spoke on Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's feud.
In a TikTok video, the televangelist called on both camps to hire her to fight on their behalf and listed some demands.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh