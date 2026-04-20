Peter Okoye has changed his birthday celebration from November 18 to November 30 amid brotherly tensions

The conflict between him and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, intensified with new allegations affecting their long-time feud

Mr P's decision marks a significant personal choice amidst ongoing public interest in P-Square's relationship

Afrobeats star Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, has announced a change to the date he celebrates his birthday, a move that comes amid ongoing tensions with his twin brother and former P-Square partner, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy).

P Square's Peter Okoye (MR P) says he won't celebrate his birthday on November 18 as his twin brother, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy). Photo source: @peterpsquare, @rudeboyking

Source: Instagram

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 20, Mr P stated that November 18, the date he shares with his twin, will no longer be observed as his birthday celebration day.

“Dear Family, Friends, and Fans, I’m making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day. My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding. Thank you all,” he wrote.

Born on November 18, 1981, the twins rose to fame as the iconic duo P-Square, one of Africa’s most successful music groups.

However, their relationship has been marked by repeated public disagreements over management, finances, and creative direction.

The pair first split in 2017 before briefly reuniting in 2021, a short-lived reconciliation as they eventually returned to solo careers.

The latest development comes amid renewed friction between the brothers, including recent allegations by Rudeboy that Mr P was involved in his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a claim that has further intensified public attention on their ongoing feud.

See the X post below:

May Edochie's pre-birthday vacation in Ghana trends

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actress May Edochie had visited Ghana, spending time at the Asenema Waterfalls, ahead of her birthday.

The pre-birthday vacation stirred social media frenzy amid ongoing fallout from her split with Yul Edochie.

Fans mocked Yul by linking his recent posts to May's evident joy and independence during her getaway

Source: YEN.com.gh