John Peasah, also known as Drogba of YOLO fame, addressed viral claims that Ibrahim Mahama had stepped in to support his medical treatment, suggesting the reports may not be entirely accurate

The actor, battling a demyelinating disease, has been on a mission to raise funds as his condition worsens and his GoFundMe struggles to gain traction

His brief response has sparked uncertainty, leaving many Ghanaians awaiting clarification on whether any real support has been offered

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Popular Ghanaian actor John Peasah of YOLO fame has opened up about viral reports that businessman Ibrahim Mahama has come to his aid.

Drogba of YOLO Fame Pushes Back on Reports That Ibrahim Mahama Agreed To Fund His Treatments

Source: Twitter

Drogba, as the actor is popularly known, has been appealing for support from Ghanaians for over a year now after being diagnosed with a demyelinating disease, a serious neurological condition that affects the nervous system and can cause vision loss, muscle weakness, balance difficulties, and severe pain.

Despite his constant pleas for help, Drogba has struggled to raise the amount needed for his treatment and has started a GoFundMe to help with that process.

The fundraiser, which is seeking $88,000, has managed to raise less than $3,000 since being created on December 21, 2025.

On April 13, 2026, Drogba shared a disturbing update, noting that his condition continued to worsen.

“My body betrays me every day, every hour. Constant pain, endless struggles… Dad’s not here to hold my hand. I’m trying to be strong, but it’s hard to keep going,” he said.

Ibrahim Mahama allegedly offers to help Drogba

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, reports went viral that Ghanaian billionaire, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners and President John Dramani Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim, had agreed to help Drogba.

The alleged reports claimed that the businessman, known for his philanthropic works, had agreed to take on Drogba’s case.

Ibrahim Mahama was alleged to have heard Drogba’s latest plea and vowed not to let him die.

The Facebook post with claims of Ibrahim Mahama helping Drogba is below.

Drogba speaks on alleged Ibrahim Mahama offer

On Monday, April 20, Drogba addressed the claims in a post shared to his official Twitter account.

He remained tight-lipped over any alleged offer from Ibrahim Mahama, but he hinted that the reports out there were untrue and that the facts may not be presenting the full story.

“Mr Ibrahim Mahama case: I’ll speak on it soon ✊🏾✅ ,” he said.

The actor also mourned the recent death of his father and the toll it continues to take on him mentally.

"Dad. You passed on, yet I am very sad because I’m still here — drowning in excruciating pain for years. This is very hard for me, honestly," he added.

The Twitter post shared by Drogba about Ibrahim Mahama’s alleged offer to help him is below.

Drogba mourns late father's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba stirred emotions on social media after mourning the death of his father.

In a video, the young actor was seen in an emotional state as family members comforted him at his father's one-week observance held on March 5, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh