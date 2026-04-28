Ghanaian influencer PB Sencherey Experience sparked reactions after sharing a video riding a Toyota Voxy amid the vehicle's newly announced commercial transport ban

The NRSA banned the Toyota Voxy on April 8, 2026, citing concerns that the minivan was not designed for commercial use or high mileage

The Voxy's driver claimed the vehicle could travel from Accra to Kumasi in three hours and insisted it was safe in experienced hands

A Ghanaian influencer has sparked reactions on social media after sharing his experience riding a Toyota Voxy.

Toyota Voxy Ban: Content Creator PB Sencherey Experience Rides Popular Vehicle and Shares Experience

Source: Instagram

The controversial Toyota minivan has recently been banned for commercial transport after several accidents tied to its use for long-distance travel.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) announced the ban on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, after an investigation into the growing use of the Toyota Voxy minivan as public transport, particularly after being converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

"The manufacturer informed us that the Toyota Voxy is a minivan designed for young middle-class families, not for commercial passenger use. In other words, it is not designed for high mileage and is intended for use on paved roads," the NRSA said at a press conference.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the Toyota Voxy ban.

Influencer rides Toyota Voxy minivan amid ban

Amid the conversations surrounding the Toyota Voxy ban, a Ghanaian influencer took a ride in the vehicle to demonstrate its safety.

The content creator, PB Sencherey Experience, shared a video of himself in a Toyota Voxy alone with a driver as they took a ride around.

He engaged in a conversation with the driver to find out more about the vehicle and its capabilities.

According to the driver, the Toyota Voxy can travel from Accra to Kumasi in three hours if he is behind the wheel.

The driver said that despite the vehicle's speed, it was safe once the driver knew what they were doing.

He also stated that the Toyota Voxy manual transmission has seven gears, while the automatic transmission has five gears.

The Instagram video of PB Sencherey Experience riding the Toyota Voxy is below.

Toyota Voxy price in Ghana

Despite its ban, the Toyota Voxy remains a popular vehicle in Ghana as it retains use for private individuals and other short-distance travel.

According to research by YEN.com.gh, the Mid-range models from 2014 to 2016 are priced between GH₵200,000 and GH₵245,000, depending on condition, mileage, and whether they are locally used or imports.

For newer models, especially those from 2017 to 2020, prices now range from GH₵280,000 to GH₵365,000 or more.

Source: YEN.com.gh