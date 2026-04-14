Seven Injured in Toyota Voxy Accident in Bibiani Amid Ongoing Ban Discussions

Seven people were injured in Bibiani after a Toyota Voxy reportedly lost control and collided with a Honda Civic, leaving both vehicles badly damaged

The Ghana National Fire Service intervened to prevent the cars from catching fire, while residents helped rescue a trapped driver from the Honda Civic

The crash comes amid ongoing safety concerns raised by the NRSA and transport unions about the roadworthiness of Toyota Voxy vehicles

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seven people were reportedly injured in Bibiani following a serious accident involving a Toyota Voxy.

According to a report by Adom FM, the vehicle lost control and collided with a Honda Civic.

Seven injured in a Toyota Voxy accident in Bibiani amid the ongoing ban discussions. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a video of the accident scene shared on the Instagram page of Adomonline, the two vehicles were damaged beyond repair.

It took the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service to prevent the cars from burning.

An eyewitness disclosed that the driver in the black Honda Civic was trapped in the car; however, residents close to the accident scene managed to rescue him and the other victims who were in the Toyota Voxy vehicle.

The incident comes at a time when the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and transport unions are already engaged in discussions about the safety of Toyota Voxy and similar vehicles.

Critics argue that the design and frequent mechanical issues of these cars make them unsafe for Ghana’s highways, while others insist that poor road conditions and reckless driving are the real culprits.

Watch the IG video below:

NRSA bans Toyota Voxy for commercial transport

Meanwhile, the NRSA has banned the use of Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial transport.

The Government has cited safety concerns linked to their design and illegal modifications.

This directive follows an investigation into the growing use of the Voxy minivan as public transport, particularly after being converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

Presenting the committee’s final report in Accra on Wednesday, April 8, the Chairman, Godwin Kafui Ayetor, described the situation as a major threat to passenger safety.

“The manufacturer informed us that the Toyota Voxy is a minivan designed for young middle-class families, not for commercial passenger use. In other words, it is not designed for high mileage and is intended for use on paved roads."

Ayetor noted that the vehicle’s limitations become more pronounced when deployed for long-distance or rough terrain operations, adding that more robust alternatives exist for such purposes.

NRSA, led by Abraham Amaliba, moves to close down garages carrying out illegal left-to-right steering conversions. Photo credit: UGC & DarthArt/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The committee found that many of the Voxy vehicles have undergone extensive structural modifications.

These include changes to suspension systems by unlicensed operators.

The committee also noted regulatory failings that have seen the Voxy vehicles illegally imported because they are originally right hand vehicles, which are not allowed into Ghana.

NRSA to close garages over left-to-right conversions

In with the move to ban Toyota Voxy vehicles, the NRSA has also moved to close down garages that convert right-hand-drive vehicles to left-hand drive.

According to the NRSA, this practice is illegal and poses serious road safety concerns.

In a report by GhanaWeb, the Director-General of the NRSA, Abraham Amaliba, said it also posed significant risks to passengers and other road users.

"It's an illegality. The law doesn't allow that in the first place. We are going to close down those garages, and if people are still engaged in the practice, we will arrest them," he warned.

Six terrible Toyota Voxy crashes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Toyota Voxy crashes represented less than one per cent of national figures, according to the Road Safety Authority.

The government had banned the Toyota Voxy from being used for commercial transport because of some failings.

Voxy accident are disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where they account for 14.6% of all crashes.

Source: YEN.com.gh