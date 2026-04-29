A 36-year-old single mother of four went back to school to study fashion design so she could take care of herself and her family

Monica attends the St Mary's Girls' Vocational Centre in Elmina, Central Region and studies with students her first child's age

She shared her reasons for going to school after four children, and her classmates praised her for being an excellent student

Monica, a 36-year-old mother of four, returned to school to pursue a course in fashion design with students who are the age of her first daughter.

The mother of four attends St Mary's Girls' Vocational Centre in Elmina, Central Region.

Monica, a 36-year-old mother of four, goes back to school to study fashion design. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Monica said it was no longer easy working for other people, hence her decision to study fashion so she can have her business when she's done with school.

"I want to become a great woman. I want to become a good woman for kids, the nation and family. I have four children. Working for someone these days is hard. So, if you have your own job, it will help you support your family."

According to Monica, her first child is in her final year in a Senior High School, and her second child is in JHS 3. The second child is followed by a set of twins who are also in school.

Monica's first child indicated that when her mother informed her that she was going to school, she was initially worried. The young lady explained that she was worried about how the young students would treat her mother.

However, she has realised that her mother is happy going to school and relates well with her fellow students.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens applaud grown lady for schooling

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@SnakeBoy35 said:

"I'm even short of words, and even words can’t explain how much I want to say. I think audio will be better, but for short, we wish her better luck 🤫🤫."

@kofi423 wrote:

"Oh, madam, but what was she doing all this while, and there are also institutions that take care of adults like these that wanna learn fashion design, why a vocational school at this age??"

@Ko_fi_Ob said:

"No shame! Age is just a number. Go learn those skills now, and your future self will thank you."

@NoCrossZone1 wrote:

"She really try waaaaa."

@LowkeyMensah said:

"This is really nice."

@los_abena wrote:

"She has done well🙌🏾."

@KingEscobar_6 said:

"Wow, this is beautiful 😻."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"She looks younger than her age and someone who is born 4."

@Jaymensflow said:

"She has the potential to be great. Monica, the sky is your starting point."

@Naa_B_Genius wrote:

"Things we love to see! 😍 Well done to her! 🤗 May she succeed in all she does. 🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh