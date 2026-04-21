Kofi Offeh, a.k.a. King Atehene of the King of Kubala, has been deported from Scotland to Ghana

King Atehene had been evicted from a Jedburgh forest, where he and his tribe claimed to be reclaiming land stolen from ancestors 400 years ago

He arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, indicating that he had many plans despite his deportation

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A Ghanaian man, Kofi Offeh, also known as King Atehene, who was arrested in Scotland over immigration offences, has been deported.

Offeh, known as the King of Kubala, the self-proclaimed monarch of a tribe he set up in a Scottish forest, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala arrives in Accra on April 21, 2026, after being deported from Scotland. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom, @kofitv_live

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian tribe in Scotland 'reclaiming land'

King Atehene caught the public's attention when the BBC reported that he and one other person, an American woman, had been arrested for occupying a forest in Jedburgh.

Sky News reported that they were first served with an eviction notice in August because they were on private land.

They then moved to a neighbouring plot of land owned by the Scottish Borders Council

The group was made up of Kofi Offeh, 36, who calls himself King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and 'handmaiden' Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by the name of Asnat.

King Atehene and the members of his self-proclaimed kingdom have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

They had a large online presence, with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and Facebook, and have received worldwide media attention.

The Jedburgh and district councillor, Scott Hamilton, said he was happy with the eviction of what he described as a tribe.

"It has been a long effort by the local council, police and other services to achieve this outcome."

The evicted Kingdom of Kubala is led by Kofi Offeh, who calls himself King Atehene. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom

Source: Getty Images

Following the eviction, it emerged that Offeh had overstayed in the UK and thus faced deportation.

Watch the YouTube video below:

King of Kubala arrives in Accra after deportation

According to Kofi TV, the King of Kubala arrived in high spirits and hinted at his intention to undertake some projects.

A photo shared on Kofi TV's Facebook page showed King Atehene wearing a crown made out of leaves, standing with two men at Accra International Airport.

"The King of Kubala has been deported to Ghana. Speaking to Kofi TV, after touching down, he said there are many plans ahead for him," the caption on the photo read.

See the Facebook photo of the King of Kubala below:

What Ghanaians said about King of Kubala

There were mixed reactions to the King of Kubala's deportation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Oga Citizen said:

"He will soon establish his kingdom at the Achimota forest la."

Kofi A Clement said:

"The nwura he has around his head nu, did he come with it from Yankee anaa? Kubala! Kubala! Akwaaba owura."

Jones Asare said:

"Aaa, no wonder he is from Ghana, concert nkwaa you take go abrokyire now do it here for us to see."

Alfred Dhojhi

Did he come back with his wives?

"He should go to Bawku and establish his kingdom there. I want to check something."

Uzzi Uzz said:

"I think it will be nice if him and Ajagruaja team up, they could make international headlines."

NPP's Abronye DC flown abroad for treatment

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Bono NPP Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye DC, had been flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

According to reports, Abronye's health deteriorated sharply following police arrest over comments on a judge.

Source: YEN.com.gh