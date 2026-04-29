A young Ghanaian lady who studied Chinese and earned a First class at the University of Ghana has become an entrepreneur in China

In an interview, Nana Ama indicated that she does not intend to return to Ghana after her further education in China, but would rather focus on her business

Ghanaians on social media who watched Nana Ama share her journey thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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Nana Ama, a young Ghanaian lady who attended the University of Ghana, Legon for her first degree and graduated with a First Class in her course of study, has become an entrepreneur in China.

The young lady recounted her days at the University of Ghana as a student offering Chinese and stated how her lecturers helped them to be a better learners of a foreign language.

Nana Ama, a first-class student of the University of Ghana, decides to stay in China to focus on her start-up. Photo credit: @amaotwua/Instagram & @univofgh/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, the lady said she got an opportunity to travel and further study Chinese in China. According to Nana Ama, she got a scholarship to study in China.

"The scholarship was for only one semester. It meant that I needed to find money to fund the second semester, and that was what birthed my business idea."

Nana Ama started her business, where she helps Ghanaians doing business in China with consultancy, sourcing and goods verification, shipment of goods and good verification, among others.

The University of Ghana graduate positioned herself as the person to reach when an individual wants to travel to China.

When asked when she would return fully to Ghana after her education, Nana Ama said she would not come back home since her business in China was doing well and she intends to grow it, but

Nana Ama explained that there is more money in China, hence her decision.

Watch the YouTube video below:

UG student working in China stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Zionfelix on YouTube. Read them below:

@agyarkoyaw6376 said:

"Keep moving, Nana Ama."

@benedictaeshun6870 wrote:

"I see you, my Lady! So proud of you, Nana Ama!🥰."

@membersnetwork4672 said:

"I have been in China since 2012. hahahahaha."

@marfostephen8925 wrote:

"God bless your work, Nana Ama."

@KingHector-m4z said:

"The girl is humble and brilliant."

@aikowebsolution680 wrote:

"Nana Ama is my kid sister. We love you, Nana Ama Ansah. Daddy is proud of you."

@AcBaronGhana said:

"The beautiful lady is very fluent 👍 👌 ❤❤❤."

@mosesbediako9845 wrote:

"I admire her brilliance! Well done!🎉❤."

@gloriaasafo-adjei8656 said:

"Well done, girl 👍. You have done very well. Keep it up. You can link up and establish Good business in Ghana."

@babstees wrote:

"Smarty lady. Thanks for educating us on how to do business with China."

A Chinese man shares his journey of being called to the Bar in Ghana. Photo credit: @hubert.

Source: Twitter

Ghana-Based Chinese businessman called to Ghana bar

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Chen, a Ghana-based Chinese man, shared his journey to becoming a lawyer in Ghana.

He disclosed that he pursued law to support his business in Kumasi and completed two challenging years at law school.

Paul expressed gratitude to his lecturers and internship judges, whose support made his legal journey manageable.

Source: YEN.com.gh