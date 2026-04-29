Papa Shee has marked his late mother's one-year anniversary in grand style after he was alleged to have snubbed her burial rites

In a trending video, the close friend of Akosua Serwaa was seen with his relatives at his mum's grave to perform the expected tradition

The unexpected move by Papa Shee has caught the attention of many Ghanaians on the internet, as they flooded social media to react

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Evangelist Papa Shee has caused a stir with his late mother's one-year anniversary.

Papa Shee trends after marking his mum's one-year anniversary on April 28 after alleged burial snub. Image credit: Papa Shee

Source: Instagram

In the year 2014, the former musician lost his beloved mother, Martha Atakorah. With her cause of death unknown, Papa Shee's mum was believed to have been buried on April 28, 2025, given that her one-year anniversary was on April 28, 2026.

The close friend of Akosua Serwaa honoured his late mother with a simple but traditionally accepted celebration to mark her first memorial since her burial.

In a video shared on social media, Papa Shee, alongside other relatives, was seen at the graveyard of Madam Atakorah with flowers.

Amid tears, the family performed the traditional rite and placed the flowers on the grave.

Papa Shee and her sister paid tribute to their mum, detailing how their mother made sure they grew up as strong Christians.

The TikTok video from the one-year anniversary of Papa Shee is below:

Reactions to Papa Shee's mum's anniversary

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after a video from the anniversary celebration of Papa Shee's mum surfaced.

Maame wrote:

“I love this man. He makes life simple. He has silenced those saying he didn't attend his mother's funeral on this anniversary.”

Anna wrote:

“May the soul of Mama rest perfectly in the Lord.”

Thomas wrote:

“Continue to rest in the lord, our my love mum.”

Tina wrote:

“Eii, Lumba's Abusuapanin was also there. God bless him.”

Papa Shee organised a three-day intercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, held at the Obra Spot in Accra. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Papa Shee

Source: TikTok

Papa Shee organises crusade for Akosua Serwaa

Meanwhile, on Thursday, February 19, Papa Shee organised a three-day intercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, held at the Obra Spot in Accra.

The prayers were reportedly to seek God’s favour for Daddy Lumba’s first wife, who remains embroiled in a bitter legal feud with the musician’s second wife, Odo Broni.

Unfortunately for the prominent evangelist, turnout for the program appeared to be low.

Videos from the day of the prayers showed the venue looking bare, with many chairs laid out for guests who appeared not to have shown up.

A viral video showed Papa Shee in a sombre mood as he prepared to start the program despite the apparent low patronage.

Despite the challenges with turnout, the man of God went ahead with the program, preaching to those in attendance and also holding a prayer and deliverance session.

A YouTube video of Papa Shee's crusade for Akosua Serwaa is below:

Papa Shee announces Daddy Lumba's second funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee announced a second funeral for Daddy Lumba had been scheduled for March 2026.

In a video that went viral, he said that the second event would be a 'celebration of life' and would be held in Accra on March 28 and 29.

Source: YEN.com.gh