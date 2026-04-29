Richard Nii Armah Quaye, a Ghanaian millionaire, shared his intentions to remarry after he divorced his wife, Joana Quaye

In an interview, RNAQ stated that he intends to marry two women since a monogamous marriage did not work for him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Ghanaian millionaire, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly called RNAQ, has stated his intentions to remarry, but this time not only one woman as he did previously.

The wealthy Ghanaian, who is currently divorced from his first wife, Joana Quaye, gave reasons for his decision.

RNAQ says he wants to marry two women with two separate homes. Photo credit: RNAQ

Source: Facebook

In an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, famously called Delay, the business mogul indicated that he tried to stay faithful to one woman, but it did not work, hence his decision to marry two.

"I want to marry two women. I've grown to realise that I'd want to have two wives and two homes. I tried one woman, and it didn't work. So, I want to try two women; maybe that will work."

When asked when the marriage would happen, the wealthy man indicated that he needed his current girlfriend to accept his preference first, then he could go ahead to get two wives.

"You have to have a woman who agrees that you can have a second woman. So when you are dating, as I am now, you'd have to agree on certain things. So, at the time when you think you have harmony on how to live and there aren't many differences between you, then you can consider the marriage."

RNAQ shares how he met Mona

Meanwhile, RNAQ mentioned his first encounter with socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly called Hajia4Reall. RNAQ indicated that they first met purely for business reasons.

"Mona came with a friend to my office, and she said that because of the brand she had built, she wanted to go into music. She said if she went into music, with better management and investment, a lot of money would be made."

"So she was bringing her talent, so then I pushed it with my money. So we signed contracts, and we decided to invest in her music."

RNAQ clarified that claims that Hajia4Reall was the cause of the breakdown of his marriage.

"At the time the issue of divorce came up, Mona was never a subject of discussion. It was when they decided to take me to court that they concocted the Mona story."

Watch the TikTok video below:

RNAQ's polygamous decision stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @babyannn22 on TikTok. Read them below:

Sika Ba lashi said:

"Ask him about his ring 💍."

Mikrofon_Gad🎤🇬🇭🇺🇸 wrote:

"The explanation from a billionaire is not sweet."

Mpontu Hene said:

"Which relationship are you talking about??"

Nhyiraizzyyyy💕 wrote:

"I think delay also needs to interview the wife."

Maame Gyamfuaa said:

"Mona is the only musician who came to you."

Proudly, Mademoiselle wrote:

"The famous ring."

Queenjem said:

"So, meaning after Mona, he is adding another. Ok."

Vincent Atin wrote:

"Masa masa music papaben."

Miss Margaret said:

"So you are already dating, wow 😅."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

RNAQ fuels Hajia4Reall dating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ had sparked buzz online after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty, fuelling long-time dating rumours.

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at the supposed union by naming the socialite as 'Mrs RNAQ'.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh