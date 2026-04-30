MP Alfred Ashie has endorsed Shatta Wale’s parliamentary aspirations with strong support for his potential NDC candidacy

Shatta Wale had hinted at an independent candidacy for Ablekuma South, advocating for governance reform over populism

Ashie praised Shatta Wale's creativity, calling him 'commander of the streets' and expressing personal backing

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, has publicly backed dancehall musician Shatta Wale's parliamentary ambitions, saying no one would be able to stop him from contesting if he chooses to run on the National Democratic Congress ticket.

Shatta Wale is interested in becoming the MP for Ablekuma South. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video shared on X on April 29, 2026, the MP said he believes Shatta Wale is a member of the NDC and that the party would be his natural platform should he decide to enter politics.

"I believe he is NDC, so I am sure that if he wants to contest, he will do so on the ticket of the NDC," Ashie said.

The MP's endorsement follows the musician's earlier public statement expressing an intention to contest for a parliamentary seat.

In a recent interview, Shatta Wale has hinted at his readiness to contest as an MP for Ablekuma South in 2028 as an independent candidate.

He advocated for restructuring Ghana's governance laws, criticising the outdated 1992 Constitution

The musician emphasised a commitment to policy proposals over populist promises in his potential campaign

Ashie, who described Shatta Wale as a brother, saying the artiste's father is like a father to him, also praised the musician's popularity and creativity, adding that he would personally support his political bid.

"He is the commander of the streets, and we all enjoy his music. I am a strong fan of his," he said.

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh