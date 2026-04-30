A renowned man of God has predicted the likely winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League following the first legs of the semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich delivered a nine-goal thriller, while Atletico Madrid and Arsenal settled for a controversy-filled draw

This season’s final is set for the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30

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Prophet Clement Testimony has stirred conversation in football circles after sharing a spiritual insight on the likely winner of the UEFA Champions League.

The founder of WordLight Revival Centre revealed his thoughts during a midweek service, explaining why he often speaks about football from a prophetic angle.

According to him, the goal is not just prediction but perspective.

Prophet Testimony predicts the 2026 Champions League winner after the semi-final first legs. Photo credit: Kristian Skeie - UEFA/Getty and Clement Testimony/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

He said football offers a unique way to demonstrate God’s power and connect with people who may not relate to traditional teachings.

He also insisted that nothing is beyond divine insight, including the world’s most popular sport.

Prophet drops cryptic Champions League winner hint

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the preacher emphasised that his revelations are guided spiritually.

He pointed to football’s global reach as evidence that it holds significance beyond entertainment.

He even suggested that if Jesus Christ were present today, he could use football as a way to reach people.

Building suspense, he declared, "I have watched the Champions League final."

However, he stopped short of disclosing the teams involved or the scoreline, citing that

"The reason why I don't say is because of the punters [my betting people]."

Still, he offered a clue that quickly got fans talking.

"Right now there are three red teams and one blue. The blue is very strong"

He went further by casting doubt on Arsenal's chances, saying, "Arsenal omu nyɛ serious, baako sei," suggesting the team may fall short in the competition.

He added that their domestic hopes remain intact.

"As for the EPL [Premier League], it is well with their soul".

He ended with a strong emphasis on his earlier hint: "Blue nu yɛ strong, oo"

Watch Prophet Testimony's prediction, as shared on YouTube:

PSG emerge likely UCL winner, prophet hints

Among the remaining teams, per beIN Sports, Paris Saint-Germain stand out as the only side associated with blue.

At the same time, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Arsenal are traditionally linked with red.

By that logic, PSG appear to be the team referenced in the prophecy.

If that proves true, they would become the first club since Real Madrid to defend the Champions League title successfully.

Prophet Testimony's cryptic message about which team wins the Champions League aligns with PSG more than the three other semi-finalists. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty and Clement Testimony/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

On the pitch, the race remains wide open. PSG hold a narrow 5-4 advantage over Bayern after a thrilling first leg, while Atletico and Arsenal are level at 1-1.

The finalists will be decided in the return legs on May 5 and May 6, with the showdown set for Budapest later this month, according to UEFA.

In Ghana, moments like this often blur the line between football and faith. Still, as always, the final verdict will be delivered where it matters most, on the pitch.

Prophet Testimony drops refreshing Black Stars prophecy

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony has backed Carlos Queiroz’s appointment as Black Stars coach with an optimistic prophecy.

The cleric, who previously predicted Otto Addo’s dismissal, believes the decision will bring success.

Source: YEN.com.gh